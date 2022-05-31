Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson on USMNT-England: “They should fear us”

CINCINNATI – Maybe it was a calculated declaration of intent. Maybe he really is fearless, or reckless, or some combination thereof. Or maybe, at age 21, he’s just too young to think too much about it or know any better.

“But for us, I feel like we don't fear anybody. I mean, we're young, but we have some older guys, but I think we're perfect in that sense: We're not afraid of anybody,” he added, pointing to the “old heads” on this chronologically young squad. “We're going to give it our all in this tournament. We're not going to go to the World Cup to be a participant, we're going there to win. England's in our group, and we're going to try to win this game. So I think that we have no fear and they should fear us.”

“They're a fantastic team,” Aaronson said of England in a Monday media roundtable ahead of the USMNT’s friendly vs. Morocco on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN). “They have such a depth in the roster, and the kids that they have coming up, it's a tremendous team.

Whatever your explanation, it’s clear that Brenden Aaronson is ready to take on England – not only as the third-most-expensive incoming transfer in Leeds United’s long history, but also as a very likely member of the US men’s national team squad that will meet the Three Lions in Group B play at the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 25.

“I talked to Jesse a little bit about it. The fans, they're amazing, and they're always going to support you. And it's tough, maybe the media and stuff like that, but that's something I'm ready for. And I want to challenge myself mentally and physically … It's a historic club, it's a big club. And I want to be a part of history for them.”

“Going into a city like Leeds, where it's the only team in the city, you can tell how passionate the fans are. I mean, from watching them for about half a year now, you can hear the fans that echo in the stadium, you know how football is a way of culture there. It's huge for them,” said the Medford, New Jersey native.

Aaronson knows that these are the sort of words that could be thrown back at him after he arrives in West Yorkshire this summer following his $30 million move from Austria's RB Salzburg . Having been tracked and pursued by Leeds for months, he’s educated himself – and gotten some firsthand beta from the Whites’ American manager, Jesse Marsch – on the pressure cooker that awaits.

Asked about the size of that fee, which rose steadily as Salzburg rejected Leeds’ first few offers, Aaronson admitted that it was stunning for him, too.

“Seeing the number just kind of go up and go up was crazy,” he said. “They see you and value you as this player and that's why I'm grateful for Leeds, because they value me like this, and they think that I can be a big player in the future and a big player for them now. So for me, it's a surreal feeling.”

"I can help Leeds"

After a brutal roller-coaster of a second season in the Premier League, Marsch and LUFC dodged relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the campaign, a dramatic escape Aaronson and his girlfriend, Temple University soccer player Milana D'Ambra, watched in agony in a cafe in Vienna.

Leeds’ win over Brentford, combined with Burnley’s loss to Newcastle, didn’t just secure EPL survival for the club; it was necessary for Aaronson’s transfer to reach fruition. Soon he’ll have to come to grips with the LUFC way of life, and handle the heavy expectations that his price tag – one of the biggest fees ever paid for a US-reared player – imposes.

He frames that challenge as a mere sidecar to the European dreams that he and teammates like Christian Pulisic are chasing. Pulisic moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019 for $73 million.

“Even Christian had a big transfer fee, and a lot of these guys have all over the world,” said Aaronson. “Everybody has to deal with this kind of stuff. So it's not like I can't. I believe in myself, and I believe that I can be worth that. And I can help Leeds.