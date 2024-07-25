Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Club Tijuana

Leagues Cup 2024 begins Friday night, highlighted by a cross-border showdown between MLS powerhouse LAFC and LIGA MX underdog Club Tijuana at BMO Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Friday, July 26 | 11 pm ET/8 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
LAFC and Tijuana are in Group West 7 alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The top two finishers reach the knockout phase, which starts Aug. 7 with the Round of 32.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing domestic competition for a month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
By their lofty standards, LAFC started the 2024 MLS season slow. But now they're among the hottest teams in Major League Soccer, losing just once since mid-May (10W-1L-2D stretch). Steve Cherundolo's side is second in the Western Conference on 47 points, plus has two games in hand on El Tráfico rival LA Galaxy.
Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz have combined for 29g/15a, all before the Black & Gold integrate iconic French striker Olivier Giroud in early August. Their 30 goals against are second-fewest in the West, a testament to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and the center-back trio of Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot and Jesús Murillo.
LAFC are itching for more silverware, especially after losing three finals in 2023. League Cup is a prime opportunity, as is their impending US Open Cup semifinal vs. Seattle Sounders FC.
Club Tijuana are coming off a lackluster 2023-24 season in LIGA MX, finishing 13th in the Apertura before slotting 16th in the Clausura. Now, could a familiar MLS face spark a turnaround?
In late May, Xolos acquired Emanuel Reynoso via transfer from Minnesota United FC. The Argentine playmaker had several off-field issues, yet produced 22g/33a in 90 MLS matches. Former USMNT midfielder Joe Corona and ex-LA Galaxy homegrown star Efraín Álvarez play alongside Reynoso.
Given proximity and cultural ties, Club Tijuana's biggest MLS rival will likely be 2025 expansion team San Diego FC. LAFC aren't too far behind, though.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
Friday, July 26 - 8 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal
Friday, July 26 - 8 pm ET
Pumas UNAM vs. Austin FC
Friday, July 26 - 9 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeFS1, UniMás
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Friday, July 26 - 10 pm ET
LAFC vs. Club Tijuana
Friday, July 26 - 11 pm ET
The other LIGA MX vs. MLS match occurs at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC will look to beat traditional powerhouse Pumas UNAM – a task that requires corraling Mexican internationals Rogelio Funes Mori and César Huerta.