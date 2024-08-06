Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Austin FC

LAFC host Austin FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday evening, deciding who advances to the Round of 16 vs. San Jose Earthquakes or Club Necaxa.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Los Angeles Football Club
  • West 7 runner-up

The Black & Gold looked like a tournament frontrunner in their group-stage opener, blitzing LIGA MX's Club Tijuana for a 3-0 win. In their next match, they dropped a 4-2 penalty shootout to Vancouver Whitecaps FC after a 2-2 draw.

Olivier Giroud is officially training after being signed by LAFC in May. However, head coach Steve Cherundolo said the legendary French striker won't debut until later in the tournament.

Austin FC
  • West 1 winner

Austin FC were a surprise team during the group stage, taking down back-to-back LIGA MX giants in Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey.

Now, Sebastián Driussi & Co. look to take down an MLS giant in LAFC, who have a blistering 9W-1L-3D record at BMO Stadium. By contrast, Austin are 2W-7L-3D away from Q2 Stadium this season.

MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
LAFC vs. Austin FC
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Pumas UNAM
Wednesday, Aug. 7 - 10:30 pm ET
