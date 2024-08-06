Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream LAFC vs. Austin FC

Austin FC were a surprise team during the group stage, taking down back-to-back LIGA MX giants in Pumas UNAM and CF Monterrey.

Now, Sebastián Driussi & Co. look to take down an MLS giant in LAFC, who have a blistering 9W-1L-3D record at BMO Stadium. By contrast, Austin are 2W-7L-3D away from Q2 Stadium this season.