Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Puebla

Inter Miami CF begin their Leagues Cup title defense Saturday when hosting LIGA MX side Puebla, though the MLS Supporters' Shield leaders will be without superstar Lionel Messi (ankle).

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Inter Miami and Puebla are in Group East 3 alongside Tigres UANL. The top two finishers reach the knockout phase, which starts Aug. 7 with the Round of 32.

Inter Miami were the story of Leagues Cup 2023, gaining tremendous momentum from Messi's arrival alongside fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. That trio propelled a Hollywood-esque run to the club's first-ever trophy, secured in penalty kicks over Nashville SC.

Fast forward one year and Inter Miami are monitoring Messi's health; he remains sidelined after getting hurt in Argentina's Copa América final triumph. They're also without midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi (USA) and Diego Gómez (Paraguay), who are at the 2024 Summer Olympics.