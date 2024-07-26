Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Puebla

Inter Miami CF begin their Leagues Cup title defense Saturday when hosting LIGA MX side Puebla, though the MLS Supporters' Shield leaders will be without superstar Lionel Messi (ankle).
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, July 27 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Inter Miami and Puebla are in Group East 3 alongside Tigres UANL. The top two finishers reach the knockout phase, which starts Aug. 7 with the Round of 32.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Inter Miami were the story of Leagues Cup 2023, gaining tremendous momentum from Messi's arrival alongside fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. That trio propelled a Hollywood-esque run to the club's first-ever trophy, secured in penalty kicks over Nashville SC.
Fast forward one year and Inter Miami are monitoring Messi's health; he remains sidelined after getting hurt in Argentina's Copa América final triumph. They're also without midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi (USA) and Diego Gómez (Paraguay), who are at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Head coach Tata Martino's side boasts tremendous depth, though. Luis Suárez leads the line alongside Leonardo Campana, and backline worries could be solved by David Martínez joining on loan from River Plate.
Puebla enter Leagues Cup as a clear underdog. After finishing last in the Clausura with a 1W-14L-2D record and a negative-25 goal differential, struggles remain. They're 13th four matches into the new Apertura.
For an MLS connection: Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Lucas Cavallini has scored four times in his last four matches. The Canadian international recently re-joined Puebla after playing for Club Tijuana in LIGA MX.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Atlas FC
Saturday, July 27 - 8 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeUnivision
New England Revolution vs. Mazatlán FC
Saturday, July 27 - 8 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, July 27 - 8 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, July 27 - 8 pm ET
Club Puebla vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, July 27 - 8 pm ET
St. Louis CITY SC vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, July 27 - 9 pm ET
Chivas Guadalajara vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, July 27 - 10 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeUnivision, FS1
Three other MLS vs. LIGA MX matches await on Saturday night:
Houston vs. Atlas: Héctor Herrera and the Dynamo have some final-third help with new striker Ezequiel Ponce and new winger Lawrence Ennali.
New England vs. Mazatlán: The Revs host a LIGA MX side that features former Orlando attacker Josué Colmán and ex-Inter Miami defender Ventura Alvarado.
San Jose vs. Chivas: The Earthquakes welcome a LIGA MX grande to Levi's Stadium. Chivas boast former San Jose homegrown standout Cade Cowell and ex-LA Galaxy striker Chicharito.