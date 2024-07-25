Inter Miami acquire River Plate center back David Martínez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired center back David Martínez on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, the club announced Thursday.
The Paraguayan international defender's deal is through July 2025 and contains a purchase option.
Martínez, 26, gives Miami a potential backline leader after Nicolás Freire suffered a torn ACL in May. He joins Tomás Avilés and Sergii Kryvtsov as center backs on their star-studded roster.
"We’re pleased to bring in defender David Martínez on loan from River Plate. David comes with experience at the highest levels, playing for both club and country, and is ready to contribute," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.
"We believe this addition helps us strengthen our defensive options and we’re excited to bring him on board to help us compete for titles in the crucial last few months of the season."
Martínez arrives with 4g/5a in 118 professional matches, having exclusively played in Argentina for River Plate and Defensa y Justicia. He has won seven club titles.
Internationally, Martínez has one goal in 11 appearances for Paraguay after representing Argentina's youth teams.
"I'm really happy and excited to join Inter Miami," said Martínez. "I was thrilled about the opportunity to come here. Finally, it's happened, and I'm really happy to get this new chapter in my career started. The goal here is to help the team, keep growing, and hopefully, win some titles."
As their Leagues Cup title defense begins, Miami lead the MLS Supporters' Shield race with 53 points (16W-4L-5D). It's their first full season with superstar Lionel Messi, who transformed MLS upon his July 2023 arrival.
