Inter Miami acquire River Plate center back David Martínez

Martínez arrives with 4g/5a in 118 professional matches, having exclusively played in Argentina for River Plate and Defensa y Justicia. He has won seven club titles.

"I'm really happy and excited to join Inter Miami," said Martínez. "I was thrilled about the opportunity to come here. Finally, it's happened, and I'm really happy to get this new chapter in my career started. The goal here is to help the team, keep growing, and hopefully, win some titles."