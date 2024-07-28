Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Club León vs. Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers host LIGA MX side Club León on Sunday evening, hoping their high-flying attack leads to a Leagues Cup run.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Providence Park | Portland, Oregon

Portland and León are in Group West 5 alongside the Colorado Rapids. The top two finishers reach the knockout phase, which starts Aug. 7 with the Round of 32.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Club León logo
Club León

Club León are yet to win through four games (0W-1L-3D) in the LIGA MX Apertura. Then again, it's early days under manager Jorge Bava, the former Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper who previously coached in his native Uruguay.

For additional MLS connections: ex-Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cádiz and ex-Charlotte FC midfielder Jordy Alcívar play for Club León. Fans will also recognize midfielder Andrés Guardado, El Tri's all-time appearance leader who's back playing in Mexico.

After beating LAFC in the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup final, Club León qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

The Timbers have scored 50 goals in MLS action, good for third-most in the league. Jonathan Rodríguez, Evander and Felipe Mora have reached double-digit goals, while Santiago Moreno and Evander both have double-digit assists.

So why are Portland near the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, sitting No. 8 in the Western Conference standings? They've allowed 42 goals, at times struggling to find the right balance between attack and defense.

Head coach Phil Neville's side is making progress, though, going 8W-3L-2D since mid-May.

Leagues Cup: Matchday 3
MATCH 
WHEN
WATCH
New York City FC vs. Querétaro FC
Sunday, July 28 -  8 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeUniMás, FS1
Sporting Kansas City vs. Chicago Fire FC
Sunday, July 28 -  9 pm ET
Club León vs. Portland Timbers
Sunday, July 28 -  10:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeUniMás, FS1

One other MLS vs. LIGA MX match awaits on Sunday night:

New York City vs. Querétaro: Attackers Santi Rodríguez and Hannes Wolf have NYCFC dreaming of lifting their first trophy since Campeones Cup 2022.

