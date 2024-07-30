Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul

Charlotte FC host LIGA MX powerhouse Cruz Azul on Wednesday night needing a positive result to stay in contention for the Leagues Cup knockout stages.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, July 31 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
After dropping their Leagues Cup opener 1-0 at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Charlotte must avoid defeat against Cruz Azul to have a chance of advancing from East 4. A loss would officially eliminate The Crown, while a win or a draw would keep them alive in anticipation of Sunday's result between the Union and La Máquina (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; UniMás, FS1) in the group stage finale.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The pressure is on Dean Smith's side after a lackluster opener in which Charlotte failed to produce a single shot on goal against Philadelphia.
Perhaps a return to the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium can spark The Crown, who are reportedly on the market for reinforcements during the Secondary Transfer Window.
With Designated Player Liel Abada away at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, can fellow DPs Karol Swiderski (who came off the bench at Subaru Park) and Brecht Dejaegere (an unused substitute vs. Philly) power Charlotte against the LIGA MX leaders? Maybe a heroic performance from goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina awaits?
The nine-time LIGA MX champions looked primed to make a serious run at their 10th league title, thanks to a 3W-0L-1D record and +8 goal differential that has them atop the Apertura 2024 standings.
Former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who joined La Máquina last month on a reported $10 million transfer, already has 2g/1a in just three appearances for his new club.
Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero and Ángel Sepúlveda also have two goals apiece to start the season for Cruz Azul, who are clear favorites heading into their Leagues Cup debut.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul
Wednesday, July 31 - 8 pm ET
Santos Laguna vs. D.C. United
Wednesday, July 31 - 8 pm ET
FC Dallas vs. FC Juárez
Wednesday, July 31 - 9 pm ET
Nashville SC vs. Mazatlán FC
Wednesday, July 31 - 9 pm ET
Tigres UNAM vs. Club Puebla
Wednesday, July 31 - 9:30 pm ET
Apple TV - Free; UniMás
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
Wednesday, July 31 - 10:30 pm ET
In addition to Charlotte, three other MLS clubs face LIGA MX opposition on Wednesday night.
Santos Laguna vs. D.C. United: After taking a 6-5 PK shootout victory at Atlanta United in their tournament opener, D.C. are riding momentum against a Santos Laguna side that's winless in the LIGA MX Apertura.
FC Dallas vs. Juárez: Dallas are playing for their Leagues Cup lives against Juárez following a 2-1 defeat at St. Louis CITY SC.
Nashville FC vs. Mazatlán: The B.J. Callahan era officially gets underway for Nashville, who were finalists in last year's Leagues Cup. Can they spark a similar run in their 2024 debut against Mazatlán?