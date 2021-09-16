Leagues Cup final 2021: How to watch and stream, preview of Seattle Sounders vs. Club León

The Seattle Sounders are going to Vegas with a chance to grab the club's first-ever international trophy on Wednesday.

By besting Santos Laguna with some stoppage-time magic from Raul Ruidiaz on Tuesday, the Sounders advanced to the 2021 Leagues Cup final, where they'll face Club León in the second installment of the joint MLS and Liga MX tournament. While Seattle's setting its sights on the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs, Wednesday represents a chance to hoist a 22-pound trophy, and Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer has given every indication this one's hugely important to the club.

And, while the final will undoubtedly be seen as yet another marker in the ongoing rivalry between MLS and Liga MX, Schmetzer is focusing on what it would mean for his own club, which has won every domestic honor but is yet to taste continental success.

"This is our moment, it's not Liga MX against MLS. You guys can write that story. What I'm writing is we are in another final, this organization, this club's in another final," Schmetzer said after the late win over Santos Laguna.