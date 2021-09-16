Leagues Cup final 2021: How to watch and stream, preview of Seattle Sounders vs. Club León

The Seattle Sounders are going to Vegas with a chance to grab the club's first-ever international trophy on Wednesday.
By besting Santos Laguna with some stoppage-time magic from Raul Ruidiaz on Tuesday, the Sounders advanced to the 2021 Leagues Cup final, where they'll face Club León in the second installment of the joint MLS and Liga MX tournament. While Seattle's setting its sights on the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs, Wednesday represents a chance to hoist a 22-pound trophy, and Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer has given every indication this one's hugely important to the club.
And, while the final will undoubtedly be seen as yet another marker in the ongoing rivalry between MLS and Liga MX, Schmetzer is focusing on what it would mean for his own club, which has won every domestic honor but is yet to taste continental success.
"This is our moment, it's not Liga MX against MLS. You guys can write that story. What I'm writing is we are in another final, this organization, this club's in another final," Schmetzer said after the late win over Santos Laguna.
Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday's final.
When
- Wednesday, Sept. 22 | 10 pm ET
Where
- Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch and stream
- ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN
Seattle Sounders FC
This tournament is putting some additional mileage on the Sounders — particularly the Roldan brothers, who have been involved in Gold Cup and World Cup qualifier matches over the last few months. But a win on Wednesday would be another talking point in the MLS vs. Liga MX debate that's seen a tally for the American and Canadian league, via its All-Star Game win — though Liga MX can point to Concacaf Champions League superiority after MLS' final entrant in the 2021 edition, the Philadelphia Union, bowed out to Club America on Wednesday night.
The Sounders came to play in Leagues Cup, though, smashing Tigres 3-0 in their opener with close to a fully first-choice squad. The win over Santos, though a little less emphatic, showed the kind of playoff mettle that they've shown the last few seasons in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. And with newcomer Leo Chu making the key pass to Ruidiaz in the dramatic winner, the Sounders have shown a hydra-like ability to regenerate and replenish with their transfer window activity.
Club León
The Liga MX side announced its Leagues Cup presence boldly in the Quarterfinals, pummeling Sporting Kansas City 6-1 with five different players getting on León's side of the scoresheet. On Wednesday night, they bested fellow Liga MXers Pumas UNAM 2-0, helped by former Real Salt Lake forward Sebastian Saucedo getting a red card in the fifth minute.
Santiago Colombatto has scored the opener in both Leagues Cup matches — strangely, the goals came in the 16th minute of each contest — and he'll certainly be a player to watch on that side. León sent two players to LA for the All-Star match, including veteran winger Angel Mena, who was part of the goalfest at Children's Mercy Park. Chilean striker Victor Davila and Colombian midfielder Omar Fernandez are also capable of finding the back of the net.