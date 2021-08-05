Leagues Cup 101: Your guide to this year's MLS vs. Liga MX competition

If you thought the epic summer of soccer was starting to wind down, think again. There's another midseason tournament coming your way.

In addition to the restart of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, in which the Philadelphia Union remain the sole MLS contender, the 2021 edition of Leagues Cup will kick off on August 10.

The eight-team tournament, featuring four entrants from MLS and four from Liga MX, launched in 2019, and the 2021 version will add to the growing partnership, and competition, between the two North American leagues. All-Star teams from each league, of course, will also meet in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 for the latest iteration of the midseason showcase.