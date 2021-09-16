Recap: Pumas 0, Club Leon 2

The Seattle Sounders will face Club Leon in the final of the 2021 Leagues Cup on Sept. 22 after goals from Santiago Ormeno and Santiago Colombatto lifted the Liga MX powerhouse to a 2-0 win over 10-man Pumas UNAM in Wednesday's second semifinal.

This will be the first-ever matchup between Leon and the Sounders, with the two sides set to compete in a highly-anticipated final in Las Vegas.

Pumas began the match on the front foot, but it quickly ended after a fifth minute red card to former Real Salt Lake forward Sebastian Saucedo. Referee Walter Lopez initially awarded Saucedo a yellow card for his reckless foul, but after a Video Review, Lopez changed the decision to a straight red card, sending Saucedo off and reducing Pumas to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Leon took advantage of the situation, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 16th minute off a corner kick. Colombatto scored after Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera pushed the ball into the box off his line, only for the the Argentine to head home into the back of the net.