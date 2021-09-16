Recap: Pumas 0, Club Leon 2

The Seattle Sounders will face Club Leon in the final of the 2021 Leagues Cup on Sept. 22 after goals from Santiago Ormeno and Santiago Colombatto lifted the Liga MX powerhouse to a 2-0 win over 10-man Pumas UNAM in Wednesday's second semifinal.
This will be the first-ever matchup between Leon and the Sounders, with the two sides set to compete in a highly-anticipated final in Las Vegas.
Pumas began the match on the front foot, but it quickly ended after a fifth minute red card to former Real Salt Lake forward Sebastian Saucedo. Referee Walter Lopez initially awarded Saucedo a yellow card for his reckless foul, but after a Video Review, Lopez changed the decision to a straight red card, sending Saucedo off and reducing Pumas to 10 men for the remainder of the match.
Leon took advantage of the situation, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 16th minute off a corner kick. Colombatto scored after Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera pushed the ball into the box off his line, only for the the Argentine to head home into the back of the net.
Pumas shored up their midfield and defense for the remainder of the game, but struggled to maintain any sort of attacking momentum. Leon eventually found a security goal, with Ormeno doubling their lead in the 68th minute. It looked as if Ormeno would have had a second goal in the 88th minute, but after a Video Review, Walter Lopez signaled offside.
Three Things
- The Big Picture: It was an honorable fight from Pumas, but an early red card doomed their hopes and put them in position to chase all evening. Now, one of Liga MX's best sides will take on one of MLS's finest in a highly-anticipated final. The Sounders will look to be the first MLS team to win the tournament, while Leon will look to take silverware back with them across the border. The first-ever Leagues Cup was won by Cruz Azul in 2019, and the 2020 version was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Moment of the Match: Sebastian Saucedo's fifth minute red card. The sending off changed the course of the game and put Pumas in a really tough spot.
- Man of the Match: Sebastian Colombatto. The Argentine striker was a threat for Leon all evening while scoring their opener in the 16th minute.
Up Next
- Leo: Wednesday, September 22 vs Seattle Sounders | 10:00 pm ET (ESPN2, Unimas)
- Pum: End of Competition