Last chance! Vote for your MLS All-Stars

The clock is ticking on voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which closes at 11:59 pm PT on June 10.

Here are the latest top-fives per position group, with a reminder that voting accounts for 12 of the 26 players who will face the Liga MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew.

See the full roster composition breakdown here.

GOALKEEPER
  1. Maarten Paes - FC Dallas
  2. Matt Freese - New York City FC
  3. Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
  4. Hugo Lloris - LAFC
  5. Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
CENTER BACK
  1. Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
  2. Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
  3. Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake
  4. Moise Bombito - Colorado Rapids
  5. Rudy Camacho - Columbus crew
LEFT BACK
  1. Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
  2. Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati
  3. Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
  4. John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
  5. Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
RIGHT BACK
  1. Aaron Herrera - D.C. United
  2. DeAndre Yedlin - FC Cincinnati
  3. Mohamed Farsi - Columbus Crew
  4. Miki Yamane - LA Galaxy
  5. Griffin Dorsey - Houston Dynamo FC
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER
  1. Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
  2. Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
  3. Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
  4. Emeka Eneli - Real Salt Lake
  5. Obinna Nwobodo - FC Cincinnati
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER
  1. Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  2. Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
  3. Thiago Almada - Atlanta United
  4. Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
  5. Robin Lod - Minnesota United FC
FORWARD
  1. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
  2. Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
  3. Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
  4. Christian Benteke - D.C. United
  5. Denis Bouanga - LAFC

