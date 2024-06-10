Last chance! Vote for your MLS All-Stars

The clock is ticking on voting for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which closes at 11:59 pm PT on June 10.
Here are the latest top-fives per position group, with a reminder that voting accounts for 12 of the 26 players who will face the Liga MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field, home of defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew.
GOALKEEPER
- Maarten Paes - FC Dallas
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
- Hugo Lloris - LAFC
- Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
CENTER BACK
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
- Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake
- Moise Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Rudy Camacho - Columbus crew
LEFT BACK
- Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
- Luca Orellano - FC Cincinnati
- Kai Wagner - Philadelphia Union
- John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
- Caleb Wiley - Atlanta United
RIGHT BACK
- Aaron Herrera - D.C. United
- DeAndre Yedlin - FC Cincinnati
- Mohamed Farsi - Columbus Crew
- Miki Yamane - LA Galaxy
- Griffin Dorsey - Houston Dynamo FC
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER
- Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
- Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew
- Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
- Emeka Eneli - Real Salt Lake
- Obinna Nwobodo - FC Cincinnati
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER
- Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
- Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
- Thiago Almada - Atlanta United
- Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
- Robin Lod - Minnesota United FC
FORWARD
- Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Cristian Arango - Real Salt Lake
- Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
- Christian Benteke - D.C. United
- Denis Bouanga - LAFC