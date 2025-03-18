MLS vs. LIGA MX returns for 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 26 at 11 am ET .

Additionally, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will see 10 MLS stars face 10 LIGA MX standouts. The event occurs one night before the MLS All-Star Game, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

The best players in North America will take center stage at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium this summer, as the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars facing a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on July 23 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Rivalry renewed

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will feature the fourth meeting of MLS and LIGA MX's best in a matchup fueled by pride and passion – marking another installment in the partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consists of Leagues Cup and the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

"We are thrilled to once again host LIGA MX at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, showcasing the best talent from our leagues," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana.

"It's an exciting matchup for the first-ever professional All-Star Game played in Austin, bringing a thriving on-field rivalry to the passionate Austin community and to fans around the world watching on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app."

"It is always a great honor for LIGA MX to participate in an event like the MLS All-Star Game. It fills us with excitement to return to this stage to showcase the quality of our players and continue to connect with our fans in the United States," said LIGA MX Director of Operations, Competition, and Development Francisco Iturbide.