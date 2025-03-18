MLS vs. LIGA MX returns for 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin

Game On.
The best players in North America will take center stage at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium this summer, as the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars facing a team of All-Stars from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX, on July 23 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Additionally, the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will see 10 MLS stars face 10 LIGA MX standouts. The event occurs one night before the MLS All-Star Game, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 26 at 11 am ET.
Rivalry renewed
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will feature the fourth meeting of MLS and LIGA MX's best in a matchup fueled by pride and passion – marking another installment in the partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that also consists of Leagues Cup and the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.
"We are thrilled to once again host LIGA MX at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, showcasing the best talent from our leagues," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana.
"It's an exciting matchup for the first-ever professional All-Star Game played in Austin, bringing a thriving on-field rivalry to the passionate Austin community and to fans around the world watching on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app."
"It is always a great honor for LIGA MX to participate in an event like the MLS All-Star Game. It fills us with excitement to return to this stage to showcase the quality of our players and continue to connect with our fans in the United States," said LIGA MX Director of Operations, Competition, and Development Francisco Iturbide.
"I know that the All-Star teams of both leagues will offer a great showdown. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our sports rivalry with MLS."
MLS All-Star roster
The MLS All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players:
- 12 players selected by a fan vote
- 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of Austin FC
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
More details about fan voting will be shared at a later date.
LIGA MX All-Star roster
The LIGA MX All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players. More details about the selection process will be announced at a later date.
Past meetings
MLS has won two of the previous three MLS All-Star Games against LIGA MX: 2021 in penalties (Los Angeles) and 2022 by a 2-1 scoreline (Minnesota). LIGA MX won the 2024 clash, capturing a 4-1 victory last summer (Columbus).
Meanwhile, LIGA MX hold a 2-1 series advantage in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. LIGA MX won in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2024 (Columbus), while MLS took the honors in 2022 (Minnesota).
All-Star Week
In addition to the MLS All-Star Game and Skills Challenge, MLS will host a week of events in Austin surrounding the game, including celebrations of soccer, community service initiatives, and player appearances.
The fourth MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate – a free showcase match featuring the top emerging talents from academies across MLS NEXT – is set for Monday night, July 21, at Parmer Field at St. David’s Performance Center (8:30 pm ET).
Verde & Black
Since joining MLS as a 2021 expansion team, Austin FC have sold out every regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs match ever played at Q2 Stadium. The soccer-specific venue has hosted numerous international matches as well.
"The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will shine a global spotlight on the high quality of the players in our league as well as the Austin community, Austin FC, and Q2 Stadium," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.
"In selling out 100 percent of MLS home matches played across our venue’s history, it has proven to be one of North American soccer’s best matchday atmospheres. It is an honor for our club to host players and fans from both MLS and LIGA MX for our city’s first-ever major league All-Star Game."