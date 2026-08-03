Larry Berg named next MLS Commissioner

NEW YORK – Larry Berg has been named Major League Soccer’s next Commissioner following a vote on Monday at the league’s headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

Berg, who has served as Co-Managing Owner of LAFC and Co-Chair of Major League Soccer's Sporting and Competition Committee, was selected via a comprehensive succession planning process led by the MLS Board of Governors, with Commissioner Don Garber supporting the transition process and Korn Ferry, CAA and The Miles Group serving as advisors throughout the search.

Berg will be officially introduced on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at MLS’s new office and assume the role of Commissioner on Jan. 1, 2027.

Garber will continue to serve as Commissioner through the end of 2026 before becoming Chairman in 2027, ensuring a seamless leadership transition as MLS enters one of the most transformative periods in its history and builds on momentum from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the coming years, MLS will launch its new competition calendar for the 2027-28 season, continue evolving its roster model, open several new soccer-specific stadiums, engage in future media rights discussions, and finalize a new collective bargaining agreement.

"I'm honored to lead Major League Soccer into its next era," said Berg. "Thanks to the vision and commitment of so many people, Major League Soccer has achieved tremendous success, but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead.

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the quality of our competition, develop more world-class players, deepen our connection with supporters, and continue elevating Major League Soccer's place in the global game. Together with our owners, clubs, players, partners, supporters, and league staff, I could not be more excited for what comes next."

The MLS Succession Committee was co-chaired by Jimmy Haslam, CEO and Chairman of Haslam Sports Group, and Bennett Rosenthal, Lead Managing Owner of LAFC.

Consistent with Major League Soccer's governance policies, Berg will divest his ownership interest in LAFC through the league's established transition process to ensure he leads the league and its 30 clubs with full impartiality.

"Having worked closely with Larry over the past decade, I've seen firsthand the qualities that make him an exceptional leader, and I have complete confidence he is the right person to serve as Major League Soccer's next Commissioner," said Garber. "His integrity, judgment, collaborative leadership, and unwavering commitment to building LAFC and the league have made him an invaluable partner. I look forward to working alongside Larry during this transition and supporting him as he leads MLS into its next chapter."

A lifelong soccer player, accomplished sports owner, and highly respected private equity investor, Berg brings a unique combination of passion for the game, league governance experience, global football perspective, and decades of leadership guiding world-class organizations through periods of growth and transformation.

Beyond MLS, Berg has also held ownership interests in Italian Serie A club AS Roma and Swansea City AFC in Wales, giving him first-hand experience across multiple football ecosystems and further strengthening the international perspective he brings to the Commissioner's office.

Berg helped build LAFC into one of the premier organizations in global soccer. The Black & Gold won MLS Cup in 2022 and Supporters' Shield titles in 2019 and 2022, all while establishing BMO Stadium as a benchmark for modern soccer venues. He also served on the board of the LAFC Foundation.

"Larry Berg is the right leader for Major League Soccer’s next chapter," said Haslam. "Throughout our process, it became clear that Larry is uniquely qualified to lead MLS through one of the most significant periods in its history. His deep understanding of our league, lifelong connection to the game, global perspective, and proven leadership make him the right person to build on MLS’s momentum and guide the league into its next era of growth."

"Larry has been an extraordinary partner in helping build LAFC, and while we will certainly miss his partnership and substantial contributions, we couldn't be more excited to see him take on this opportunity to lead Major League Soccer," said Rosenthal. "Larry has always believed in the limitless potential of this league, and his passion for the game, strategic vision, integrity, and collaborative approach have helped shape LAFC into what it is today. I look forward to seeing him bring that same passion and vision to all of Major League Soccer, and I couldn't be happier for him and for the league."

In addition to his ownership in professional soccer, Berg spent more than three decades as one of the private equity industry's most accomplished executives. He served as a Senior Partner at Apollo Global Management until retiring from the firm in 2022, then continued his investment career as a Senior Partner at 26North. During his tenure at Apollo, which began in 1992, Berg led investments across the consumer, education, and business services sectors, helping guide numerous companies through periods of sustained growth and transformation.

Berg previously served as Chairman of the Boards of McGraw Hill and 2U. He has also served on the boards of Rexnord Corporation, General Nutrition Centers (GNC), Rent-A-Center, Jacuzzi Brands, Maxim Crane Works, and Crisis Text Line. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.