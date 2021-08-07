Landon Donovan gets a statue – who's next from MLS?

What other MLS great deserves such recognition? That was debated by the Extratime panel of Andrew Wiebe, David Gass and Charlie Davies.

Landon Donovan will have a statue erected in his honor at Dignity Health Sports Complex, joining David Beckham as the only two LA Galaxy legends to receive that distinction.

While acknowledging Jaime Moreno would also be a quality choice, Gass gave props to a boyhood idol in Pope, the backbone of Major League Soccer’s first dynasty.

Gass called Joseph, the former defensive midfield standout, “behind Landon in that era, I think he was the second best player in the league.”

Gass, noting his past as a center back, chose a pair of defensive figures for a pair of MLS originals — Shalrie Joseph with the New England Revolution and Eddie Pope with D.C. United .

Davies also went with two choices — sorta.

He gave a nod to Dwayne De Rosario for helping lead the Houston Dynamo to back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007 and said Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman at Real Salt Lake would be a toss-up.

For being the architect of Sporting Kansas City's success, Peter Vermes would be Wiebe’s obvious choice, though he acknowledged Vermes himself would probably veto that while still being in his current roles.