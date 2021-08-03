LA Galaxy to unveil statue to club legend Landon Donovan

For years, Landon Donovan was the face of the LA Galaxy . Now, the former star will be commemorated with a statute at Dignity Heath Sports Complex, the club announced Tuesday.

The statue unveiling and Donovan’s induction will take place Oct. 3 when the Galaxy take on LAFC at Dignity Heath Sports Park.

Donovan joins Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham as the only two Galaxy players to have a statue erected in their honor. Donovan will also join Beckham, Cobi Jones, Mauricio Cienfuegos and Doug Hamilton in the club’s Ring of Honor.

“Growing up, I never would have imagined being honored with a statue. It’s a very special feeling of which I’m incredibly proud,” Donovan said in a statement. “I spent some of the most formative years of my life with the Galaxy and the club’s fans are a part of my family. I’m proud to share a moment like this with them.”

Donovan, who is the manager, co-founder, and vice-president of soccer operations for USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC, tallied a team-record 113 goals and 107 assists in 253 regular-season games played (237 starts) and helped guide the Galaxy to four MLS Cup titles (2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), a pair of Supporters’ Shields (2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2005).

Donovan also won a pair of MLS Cups with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2001 and 2003, was named to a record 14 consecutive MLS All-Star games (2001-2014), to the MLS Best XI seven times (2003, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014), claimed the 2009 MLS MVP, which would later be renamed in his honor, and won the Golden Boot (2008), as well as being the only two-time MLS Cup MVP winner (2003, 2011).

Internationally, Donovan is the USMNT’s joint-leading goal scorer (57) and the all-time leader in assists (58). He is second in USMNT appearances (157) to Jones.