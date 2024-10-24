Matchday

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

24-Playoffs-H2W-LAFCvVAN
MLSsoccer staff

LAFC (No. 1) host Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) on Sunday night for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series, looking to march towards a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

This Round One series winner will face either Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) or Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, LAFC or Vancouver must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Play the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 1
  • Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)

LAFC ended the regular season with five consecutive wins, leapfrogging rivals LA Galaxy on Decision Day to earn the Western Conference’s top seed.

Now, the Black & Gold hope to win a second MLS Cup title in three years. Head coach Steve Cherundolo’s side memorably defeated the Philadelphia Union in 2022, and painfully saw the Columbus Crew earn the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2023.

Denis Bouanga remains LAFC’s magic man, having scored 20 goals in back-to-back seasons. French legends Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris add title-winning experience, complementing young stars Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera and David Martínez.

If LAFC go the distance, they’d complete a domestic double after raising the US Open Cup trophy last month.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Seed: Western Conference No. 8
  • Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)

Vancouver regained their confidence in the Wild Card round, snapping a seven-game winless streak with a 5-0 rout of Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers. Their Scottish connection between Ryan Gauld (3g/1a) and Stuart Armstrong (1g/1a) was on full display, and Brian White added a goal for good measure.

Now, the Whitecaps will look to overcome a bogey team. LAFC ousted them from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Concacaf Champions Cup last season, and won both regular-season matchups by a combined 5-1 scoreline.

Can Gauld produce another jaw-dropping performance? Against Portland, he joined former MVPs Sebastian Giovinco and Landon Donovan as the only players in MLS history to record at least 3g/1a in a postseason match.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension
Round One favorites: Who advances in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?
Round One Best-of-3 Series explained: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
More News
Upset potential: Rating Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Upset potential: Rating Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs underdogs
Austin FC sign Diego Rubio to contract extension 
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Diego Rubio to contract extension 
Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year

Houston Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla named Concacaf Player of the Year
Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension

Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension
Your Thursday Kickoff: The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket we’re all rooting for
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bracket we’re all rooting for
Video
Video
Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
4:54

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
Vancouver Whitecaps: Can they make a run after routing Timbers?
3:41
MLS Wrap-Up

Vancouver Whitecaps: Can they make a run after routing Timbers?
Portland Timbers: What's next after Wild Card disaster?
3:39
MLS Wrap-Up

Portland Timbers: What's next after Wild Card disaster?
Player of the Match: Ryan Gauld | Western Conference Wild Card 
1:19

Player of the Match: Ryan Gauld | Western Conference Wild Card 