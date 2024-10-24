LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

LAFC (No. 1) host Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) on Sunday night for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series, looking to march towards a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

This Round One series winner will face either Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) or Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, LAFC or Vancouver must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

If LAFC go the distance, they’d complete a domestic double after raising the US Open Cup trophy last month.

Now, the Black & Gold hope to win a second MLS Cup title in three years. Head coach Steve Cherundolo’s side memorably defeated the Philadelphia Union in 2022, and painfully saw the Columbus Crew earn the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2023.

LAFC ended the regular season with five consecutive wins, leapfrogging rivals LA Galaxy on Decision Day to earn the Western Conference’s top seed.

Seed: Western Conference No. 8

Western Conference No. 8 Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)

Vancouver regained their confidence in the Wild Card round, snapping a seven-game winless streak with a 5-0 rout of Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers. Their Scottish connection between Ryan Gauld (3g/1a) and Stuart Armstrong (1g/1a) was on full display, and Brian White added a goal for good measure.

Now, the Whitecaps will look to overcome a bogey team. LAFC ousted them from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Concacaf Champions Cup last season, and won both regular-season matchups by a combined 5-1 scoreline.