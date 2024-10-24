LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

LAFC (No. 1) host Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 8) on Sunday night for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series, looking to march towards a third-straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - Free
- FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS
When
- Sunday, Oct. 27 | 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
This Round One series winner will face either Seattle Sounders FC (No. 4) or Houston Dynamo FC (No. 5) in a Western Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. To get there, LAFC or Vancouver must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 3) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 64 points (19W-8L-7D)
LAFC ended the regular season with five consecutive wins, leapfrogging rivals LA Galaxy on Decision Day to earn the Western Conference’s top seed.
Now, the Black & Gold hope to win a second MLS Cup title in three years. Head coach Steve Cherundolo’s side memorably defeated the Philadelphia Union in 2022, and painfully saw the Columbus Crew earn the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2023.
Denis Bouanga remains LAFC’s magic man, having scored 20 goals in back-to-back seasons. French legends Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris add title-winning experience, complementing young stars Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera and David Martínez.
If LAFC go the distance, they’d complete a domestic double after raising the US Open Cup trophy last month.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 8
- Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)
Vancouver regained their confidence in the Wild Card round, snapping a seven-game winless streak with a 5-0 rout of Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers. Their Scottish connection between Ryan Gauld (3g/1a) and Stuart Armstrong (1g/1a) was on full display, and Brian White added a goal for good measure.
Now, the Whitecaps will look to overcome a bogey team. LAFC ousted them from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Concacaf Champions Cup last season, and won both regular-season matchups by a combined 5-1 scoreline.
Can Gauld produce another jaw-dropping performance? Against Portland, he joined former MVPs Sebastian Giovinco and Landon Donovan as the only players in MLS history to record at least 3g/1a in a postseason match.