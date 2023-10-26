Matchday

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

23MLS_Playoffs_Matchups_LAFCvVAN
MLSsoccer staff

LAFC (No. 3) ignite their title defense Saturday evening when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 6) for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series, continuing the Western Conference portion of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California

The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Vancouver are guaranteed to host LAFC on Nov. 5 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 9 back at BMO Stadium.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

Play the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Seed: 3rd in Western Conference
  • Record: 52 points (14W-10L-10D)

LAFC will hope this series bears resemblance to their 2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal vs. Vancouver, when they soared to a 6-0 aggregate win across two legs. Another benefit is Dénis Bouanga, who just won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi (20 goals), has 4g/2a in four career matches against the Whitecaps.

The Black & Gold's biggest motivator might be looking to become the first MLS Cup repeat winners since the LA Galaxy achieved that in 2011-12. And there's no shortage of championship experience in head coach Steve Cherundolo's group; eight of 11 starters remain from their 2022 squad that beat Philadelphia Union in an epic final.

After falling short of a few trophies this year – CCL and Campeones Cup, especially – this is another chance for LAFC to pounce. They'll need Bouanga to step up, of course, but those like captain Carlos Vela (in the final year of his contract) and youngsters Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz could have a say.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Seed: 6th in Western Conference
  • Record: 48 points (12W-10L-12D)

Vancouver enter as the underdog, a role that might suit them just fine – particularly forwards Ryan Gauld and Brian White. That duo, underrated on individual and collective merit, combined for 26 goals and 17 assists in the regular season.

The Whitecaps are getting a boost, too, with d-mid Andrés Cubas set to return from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the October international window. The Paraguay international brings balance to the squad, allowing fullback Richie Laryea to attack and alleviating pressure on goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Head coach Vanni Sartini, fresh off reaching a long-term contract extension, hopes to steer Vancouver's second-ever MLS playoff round win. He previously oversaw the Whitecaps' brief 2021 postseason trip, back when he held interim status.

2023 Matchups

Regular Season

Concacaf Champions League

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Los Angeles Football Club Vancouver Whitecaps FC Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

