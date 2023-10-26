LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

LAFC (No. 3) ignite their title defense Saturday evening when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 6) for Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 series, continuing the Western Conference portion of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

The first team to two victories in the new Round One Best-of-3 series advances to the Conference Semifinals, meaning Vancouver are guaranteed to host LAFC on Nov. 5 for Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 is set for Nov. 9 back at BMO Stadium.

Seed: 3rd in Western Conference

3rd in Western Conference Record: 52 points (14W-10L-10D)

LAFC will hope this series bears resemblance to their 2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal vs. Vancouver, when they soared to a 6-0 aggregate win across two legs. Another benefit is Dénis Bouanga, who just won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi (20 goals), has 4g/2a in four career matches against the Whitecaps.

The Black & Gold's biggest motivator might be looking to become the first MLS Cup repeat winners since the LA Galaxy achieved that in 2011-12. And there's no shortage of championship experience in head coach Steve Cherundolo's group; eight of 11 starters remain from their 2022 squad that beat Philadelphia Union in an epic final.