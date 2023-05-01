LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Champions League game

LAFC carry an away-goals advantage into BMO Stadium after last Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Subaru Park, but Philadelphia certainly aren’t out of the series. An away goal from the Union changes the advancement math after Leg 1, and they’ve scored three times in two of their last three visits to the Black & Gold’s home. Perhaps penalty kicks are called upon, like the Nov. 5 championship match these rivals played nearly six months ago.