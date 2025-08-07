Martín Ojeda, Luis Muriel lead DOMINANT Orlando City display

When you're having the type of season that Orlando City superstar Martín Ojeda is having, it's difficult to pull off a piece of skill that's likely to surprise viewers.

"I saw the group with a lot of desire, not just to win it, but trying to push harder than they have done before," said head coach Oscar Pareja. "But today, things bounced our way and the fact that we were lethal in our chances ... We had our players with a lot of clarity, and that gave us the opportunity to keep going.

The scintillating strike not only brought the fans to their feet, but it also opened the floodgates for Orlando, specifically Luis Muriel . The Colombian No. 9 ran rampant, netting a first-half hat trick as the Lions routed Necaxa, 5-1 .

But that's exactly what the Argentine midfielder did Wednesday night, connecting brilliantly with a clipped pass from Alex Freeman and unleashing an out-of-this-world volley to fire the Lions in front in their Leagues Cup Phase One finale.

Muriel's moment

Muriel has tallied 6g/6a in 25 MLS matches this season, but had gone 14 games without a goal heading into Wednesday's contest. Those stats went right out the window during an electric first half.

Muriel got on the scoresheet in the 35th minute with a towering header, and from there, it was off to the races. Two minutes later, he found the back of the net again, before completing his hat trick moments before the halftime break.

With the three-goal outburst, Muriel now owns the quickest hat trick in Leagues Cup, and Orlando City history (11:30).

"The response from him tonight was exceptional," lauded Pareja. "His quality and that finishing tonight just elevated our level as a group. We're so pleased and I want to congratulate Luis as well, because when he comes from the bench ... he is always a good teammate."

It may have been Muriel's first goal since May 18, but you would have never known it. Pareja hopes this is a sign of things to come for his standout forward.