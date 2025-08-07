Martín Ojeda, Luis Muriel lead DOMINANT Orlando City display

When you're having the type of season that Orlando City superstar Martín Ojeda is having, it's difficult to pull off a piece of skill that's likely to surprise viewers.
But that's exactly what the Argentine midfielder did Wednesday night, connecting brilliantly with a clipped pass from Alex Freeman and unleashing an out-of-this-world volley to fire the Lions in front in their Leagues Cup Phase One finale.
The scintillating strike not only brought the fans to their feet, but it also opened the floodgates for Orlando, specifically Luis Muriel. The Colombian No. 9 ran rampant, netting a first-half hat trick as the Lions routed Necaxa, 5-1.
"I saw the group with a lot of desire, not just to win it, but trying to push harder than they have done before," said head coach Oscar Pareja. "But today, things bounced our way and the fact that we were lethal in our chances ... We had our players with a lot of clarity, and that gave us the opportunity to keep going.
"So, I congratulate the players for such an effort tonight."
Muriel's moment
Muriel has tallied 6g/6a in 25 MLS matches this season, but had gone 14 games without a goal heading into Wednesday's contest. Those stats went right out the window during an electric first half.
Muriel got on the scoresheet in the 35th minute with a towering header, and from there, it was off to the races. Two minutes later, he found the back of the net again, before completing his hat trick moments before the halftime break.
With the three-goal outburst, Muriel now owns the quickest hat trick in Leagues Cup, and Orlando City history (11:30).
"The response from him tonight was exceptional," lauded Pareja. "His quality and that finishing tonight just elevated our level as a group. We're so pleased and I want to congratulate Luis as well, because when he comes from the bench ... he is always a good teammate."
It may have been Muriel's first goal since May 18, but you would have never known it. Pareja hopes this is a sign of things to come for his standout forward.
"He has that confidence in himself," Pareja said. "It seems like in a key moment, he comes and then, boom. So, we will be trying to get the best out of him."
Unstoppable Ojeda
Not to be outdone, Ojeda put together yet another trademark performance, tallying 2g/1a, including a highlight-reel volley to open the scoring.
He continues what is proving to be perhaps his best-ever season, with his dominant night bringing him to 16g/10a in all competitions this year.
Although he's been heavily relied upon throughout this season, Ojeda is in truly red-hot form as of late, recording a goal contribution in a club-record 13 consecutive matches across all competitions, making a case to be in the running for Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
"[The goal] keeps elevating Martín's confidence," said Pareja. "He's had a fantastic year so far. The response from Martín in the second half, when he scored the fifth goal, was a moment that we needed."
Waiting game
With tonight's trouncing of Necaxa, Orlando City have done all they can in their attempt to reach the tournament's quarterfinal round.
With goal difference playing such a key role in who secures the final knockout round places, it was crucial for the Lions to separate themselves from the pack with goals galore. And they did just that, sitting on seven points with a +6 goal difference.
Now, Orlando must watch the remaining matches tonight and Thursday as they await their Leagues Cup fate. Whether or not they go through, Pareja emphasized his happiness with the team's fight and the consistency.
"We are very competitive at any instance and against any team, said Pareja. "What we would like to have is consistency. And in these three games, I have seen consistency ... I thought we were a much, much better team in terms of cooperation with each other."