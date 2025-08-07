No Messi, no problem: Inter Miami fly past Pumas into Leagues Cup knockouts

Inter Miami were deprived of their talisman, Lionel Messi , and trailing 1-0 as their Leagues Cup Phase One finale vs. Pumas UNAM – a game they had to win to assure themselves of advancement to the tournament’s knockout stages – approached halftime.

“ I’m happy for Luis, because we were talking last week about how difficult it is for a striker when they don't score goals,” coach Javier Mascherano, who in recent weeks has repeatedly been asked why he’s still playing his former teammate amidst his slump, said postgame. “Today, for me, he had a very, very good performance, not just for the goal, but because of the assists, the movement, all the things that he gives to the team.”

Newcomer Rodrigo De Paul excelled in multiple midfield roles, while Luis Suárez rolled back the years yet again to snap his nine-game scoring drought with a masterfully-dispatched penalty kick conversion and two assists.

Yet half an hour of gametime later, that awkward, potentially disastrous scenario was just a memory, eclipsed by a comfortable 3-1 victory that made the Herons the first MLS side to book their place in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

Weathering Messi's absence

‘Messi & Friends’ has become a common shorthand for the current IMCF project, headlined by the GOAT but rendered something close to an MLS galacticos side by the presence of his pals Suárez, De Paul, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

With the main attraction unavailable due to the hamstring injury he picked up against Necaxa last weekend, it fell to the second half of that phrase to carry the load on Wednesday. And they did so with distinction, smoothly executing Mascherano’s formation shift and some adjustments to individual roles to turn the tide against Los Felinos.

“I'm very grateful, because I know that they work hard,” said Mascherano. “Sometimes, as I told before, things can [be] going well, and sometimes can [be] going wrong, but at the end, you have to see how they try to do the things, and they try to help all the time their teammates, the team, to me also.

“They are very, very clever,” he continued, “so they know what we need in every single moment. Today, we asked Busi to play in a [midfield] line of three in the second half, and it was very, very quick, the change. You don't need to look to the bench. You can change, sometimes, some pieces with the same players.