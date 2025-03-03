LAFC vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

A familiar MLS matchup awaits in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup , as LAFC host the Columbus Crew on Tuesday night for Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series.

Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Leg 2 will be played at Columbus' Lower.com Field on March 11, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC.

LAFC met the Colorado Rapids in Round One, advancing on the away-goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 aggregate deadlock. Mark Delgado's first goal in Black & Gold sealed passage for Steve Cherundolo's side.

In MLS play, the Black & Gold are one of three "perfect" teams left in the Western Conference. They've taken consecutive 1-0 victories to start the year, first beating Minnesota United FC on Jeremy Ebobisse's golazo before downing New York City FC with Ryan Hollingshead's late finish.