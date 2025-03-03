LAFC vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

A familiar MLS matchup awaits in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, as LAFC host the Columbus Crew on Tuesday night for Leg 1 of their Round of 16 series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, March 4 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Leg 2 will be played at Columbus' Lower.com Field on March 11, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
LAFC met the Colorado Rapids in Round One, advancing on the away-goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 aggregate deadlock. Mark Delgado's first goal in Black & Gold sealed passage for Steve Cherundolo's side.
In MLS play, the Black & Gold are one of three "perfect" teams left in the Western Conference. They've taken consecutive 1-0 victories to start the year, first beating Minnesota United FC on Jeremy Ebobisse's golazo before downing New York City FC with Ryan Hollingshead's late finish.
Of note: LAFC have lost three straight games against Columbus, including the MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 finals. They've also made two of the past five CCC finals, falling each time to LIGA MX opponents: Tigres UANL in 2020 and Club León in 2023.
Columbus earned a Round One bye in CCC after winning the Leagues Cup 2024 title, coincidentally by beating LAFC. Their star last August was none other than Cucho Hernández, who's since been transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons).
So far, Wilfried Nancy's side hasn't missed a beat without their Colombian talisman. They've won both MLS regular-season games in 2025, with forwards Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe both scoring twice.
As Columbus return to CCC, they'll look to avenge losing to Pachuca in the 2024 title match. They memorably downed Mexican powerhouses Tigres (quarterfinals) and Monterrey (semifinals) before coming up short in the final.