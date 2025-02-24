LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Colorado Rapids hold a 2-1 aggregate advantage before visiting LAFC on Tuesday night for Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
The series winner will meet MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew in the Round of 16 early next month. If needed, the away goals rule is in effect.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
LAFC suffered a 2-1 defeat at Colorado in Leg 1, though clawed back an away goal through center back Aaron Long. With that, the 2024 US Open Cup champions are down but certainly not out.
The Black & Gold will hope to build on the momentum of last weekend's 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC, a result clinched by Jeremy Ebobisse's golazo. The free-agent signing curled home the first tally of the 2025 MLS regular season in style.
Djordje Mihailovic bagged a second-half brace in Leg 1, including a stunning free kick that evaded diving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Can the USMNT midfielder find more magic and help the Rapids advance?
Regardless, it's a quick turnaround for Colorado after a 0-0 draw at St. Louis CITY SC on Matchday 1. Zack Steffen made five saves in that road result, and midfielder Josh Atencio debuted after his offseason trade arrival from Seattle Sounders FC.