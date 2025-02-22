Golazo! LAFC's Jeremy Ebobisse scores first goal of 2025 MLS season

MLS is Back with a bang, thanks to LAFC striker Jeremy Ebobisse.
The 27-year-old veteran scored the first goal of the 2025 MLS season in stunning fashion, curling a left-footed effort into the upper left-hand corner from the edge of the box.
His 78th-minute strike was also the game-winner for LAFC in a 1-0 home victory over Minnesota United FC.
With Saturday's result, the Black & Gold have won eight straight season-opening games.
The streak continues with the help of Ebobisse, an offseason free-agent signing after previous stints with the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes. Now, he's an instant hit among the LAFC faithful at BMO Stadium.