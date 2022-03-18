LAFC transfer defender Kim Moon-Hwan to K-League's Jeonbuk Hyundai

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred defender Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea’s K-League, the club announced Friday.

The move comes roughly 14 months after the right back joined from K-League side Busan IPark.

“I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is a player who made an impact with the club both on and off the field.