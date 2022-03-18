Transfer Tracker

LAFC transfer defender Kim Moon-Hwan to K-League's Jeonbuk Hyundai

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred defender Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai of South Korea’s K-League, the club announced Friday.

The move comes roughly 14 months after the right back joined from K-League side Busan IPark.

“I thank Moon for everything he has done for LAFC in his time here,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He is a player who made an impact with the club both on and off the field.

“The move was precipitated by Moon’s desire to return closer to family and the domestic league in Korea in order to prepare for a potential place on South Korea’s World Cup roster. We wish him all the best in the next phase of his career, and he will always be a part of the LAFC family.”

The 26-year-old had one goal and two assists across 28 regular-season games (20 starts) with the Black & Gold.

Without Moon-Hwan, LAFC’s top fullback options include Franco Escobar, Ryan Hollingshead and Diego Palacios as the Steve Cherundolo era gets underway. Escobar (from Atlanta United) and Hollingshead (from FC Dallas) both arrived this offseason via intraleague trades, while Palacios is an Ecuadorian international.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Moon-Hwan Kim

