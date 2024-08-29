LAFC to meet Sporting Kansas City in 2024 US Open Cup final

After Sporting KC booked their ticket via a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven Tuesday night, LAFC edged Seattle Sounders FC , 1-0 , at Starfire Sports Complex Wednesday, to reach their second final of the season.

While SKC are seeking an MLS record fifth US Open Cup trophy, LAFC are competing for their first and will do so in front of their passionate fans at BMO Stadium. Because LAFC already earned a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup as the Leagues Cup runners-up, Sporting KC booked the US Open Cup berth by reaching the final.