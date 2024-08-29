LAFC to meet Sporting Kansas City in 2024 US Open Cup final

The 2024 US Open Cup final is set, with LAFC hosting Sporting Kansas City September 25 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
After Sporting KC booked their ticket via a 2-0 win over Indy Eleven Tuesday night, LAFC edged Seattle Sounders FC, 1-0, at Starfire Sports Complex Wednesday, to reach their second final of the season.
While SKC are seeking an MLS record fifth US Open Cup trophy, LAFC are competing for their first and will do so in front of their passionate fans at BMO Stadium. Because LAFC already earned a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup as the Leagues Cup runners-up, Sporting KC booked the US Open Cup berth by reaching the final.
LAFC 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0
A Denis Bouanga penalty kick seven minutes from full time proved to be the difference in a feisty US Open Cup semifinal.
Referee Ricardo Fierro pointed to the spot after a Mateusz Bogusz shot deflected off the arms of both Pedro de la Vega and Alex Roldan. Bouanga buried his attempt to send LAFC to the US Open Cup final just three days after losing to Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup Final.
There were some nervy moments late, with Jordan Morris’ headed stoppage-time equalizer called back due to offside.
LAFC, which extended an unbeaten streak against Seattle to 10 matches (8W-0L-2D), had a golden chance to score the opener late in the first half, but Jackson Ragen’s headed goal-line clearance denied Kei Kamara’s blistering attempt.
Bouanga, though, would not be denied from the penalty spot to send LAFC to yet another final.
Goals
- 83’ - LAFC - Denis Bouanga (PK) | WATCH