LAFC star Gareth Bale could see biggest workload yet against Seattle Sounders

Gareth Bale 's acclimation with LAFC remains a work in progress, but the Welsh star could receive his biggest workload yet when the Black & Gold host Seattle Sounders FC at Banc of California Stadium on Friday evening (11 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

"I think he'll be in position to add minutes to what we saw last week. But at a healthy pace, not too much too soon, I think we can add [minutes]. I'd prefer not to put a number on that, but I think we can add to what we had last game."

"He's getting better," Cherundolo said before Bale's likely home debut. "It's a preseason [for him], so in preseason your body sometimes goes through bad days and good days, a little shock to the nervous system, some sore days, and we're constantly improving him. We're on track.

While bringing Bale along cautiously is still paramount, head coach Steve Cherundolo said Wednesday an expanded role could await the former Real Madrid and Tottenham star.

Bale's continued integration comes as LAFC look to maintain their position as Supporters' Shield frontrunners, with the club atop the league table heading into Week 23 with 45 points from 21 matches. To keep it rolling, they'll have to contend with a Seattle side that star attacker Carlos Vela said should present a good measuring stick.

The Sounders have struggled in recent weeks in league play, but are coming off a galvanizing 2-1 home victory over the Colorado Rapids that saw Seattle win despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men.

"As you know, Seattle is a big team in this league," Vela said. "They won the Concacaf Champions [League], so for us it's a big test because if you want to win the championship, you have to beat the best teams in the league.