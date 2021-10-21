LAFC's Cristian Arango named MLS Player of the Week for Week 31

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

After exploding for a hat trick to lead LAFC to a big 3-2 road victory over FC Dallas, Cristian Arango has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 31.

The Colombian forward was the catalyst behind LAFC's comeback win, which saw them erase deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 and Arango strike twice in a four-minute span in the second half for the decisive goals.

After FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead put the hosts on top with an opener 10 minutes into the contest, Arango found his first of the match from the spot in the 33rd minute after teammate Raheem Edwards won a foul in opposing penalty area that was awarded after Video Review.

LAFC would fall behind again after conceding a goal to Dallas' Franco Jara in the 45th minute, but Arango would ensure the victorious result with a pair of additional tallies between the 75th and 79th minutes.

The first of those was set up by a pinpoint feed from Danny Musovski, which Arango cashed home with a clinical first-time finish for his second equalizer of the match.

Arango then found the eventual game-winner four minutes later, rounding off the hat trick by controlling a cross from Mamadou Fall that slipped all the way through the penalty box and slotting home the finish past Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe.

The hat trick continued a torrid run of form for Arango since his arrival to LAFC from Millonarios in early August, with the trio of goals giving him 11 in just 13 MLS games he continues to make a strong case for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. The 26-year-old's goal-scoring exploits have been key in keeping LAFC afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, with Wednesday's victory leaving LAFC three points shy of the West's final playoff spot with four games to go in their 2021 campaign.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of the vote. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.

Los Angeles Football Club Cristian Arango

Related Stories

Recap: FC Dallas 2, LAFC 3
Every Western Conference team's player with the most touches & what it means
Diego Rossi making explosive start at Fenerbahce during loan from LAFC
More News
More News
Where 2021's Golden Boot presented by Audi race stands

Where 2021's Golden Boot presented by Audi race stands
Reports: Inter Miami CF pursuing Brazilian duo
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Inter Miami CF pursuing Brazilian duo
Called it: Whitecaps interim coach gives inspiring team talk, predicts comeback win

Called it: Whitecaps interim coach gives inspiring team talk, predicts comeback win
LAFC's Cristian Arango named MLS Player of the Week for Week 31
Player of the Week

LAFC's Cristian Arango named MLS Player of the Week for Week 31
Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season

Breaking down New England's chase for most points in an MLS season
Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager

Former LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto named new Paraguay manager
More News
Video
Video
Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
4:28
Instant Replay

Correct red card in Minnesota? Was late Vancouver PK call right?
Revs close in on first-ever shield, 'Caps back in the race & more from Week 31
25:47
MLS Review

Revs close in on first-ever shield, 'Caps back in the race & more from Week 31
Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
1:30

Thunder strikes in Week 31 Goal of the Week! Vote for your favorite
Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
3:56

Wrapping up the top moments from Week 31!
More Video