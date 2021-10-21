LAFC's Cristian Arango named MLS Player of the Week for Week 31

After exploding for a hat trick to lead LAFC to a big 3-2 road victory over FC Dallas, Cristian Arango has been named the MLS Player of the Week for Week 31.
The Colombian forward was the catalyst behind LAFC's comeback win, which saw them erase deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 and Arango strike twice in a four-minute span in the second half for the decisive goals.
After FC Dallas' Ryan Hollingshead put the hosts on top with an opener 10 minutes into the contest, Arango found his first of the match from the spot in the 33rd minute after teammate Raheem Edwards won a foul in opposing penalty area that was awarded after Video Review.
LAFC would fall behind again after conceding a goal to Dallas' Franco Jara in the 45th minute, but Arango would ensure the victorious result with a pair of additional tallies between the 75th and 79th minutes.
The first of those was set up by a pinpoint feed from Danny Musovski, which Arango cashed home with a clinical first-time finish for his second equalizer of the match.
Arango then found the eventual game-winner four minutes later, rounding off the hat trick by controlling a cross from Mamadou Fall that slipped all the way through the penalty box and slotting home the finish past Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe.
The hat trick continued a torrid run of form for Arango since his arrival to LAFC from Millonarios in early August, with the trio of goals giving him 11 in just 13 MLS games he continues to make a strong case for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. The 26-year-old's goal-scoring exploits have been key in keeping LAFC afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, with Wednesday's victory leaving LAFC three points shy of the West's final playoff spot with four games to go in their 2021 campaign.
