LAFC's Cristian Arango named MLS Player of the Week for Week 31

The hat trick continued a torrid run of form for Arango since his arrival to LAFC from Millonarios in early August, with the trio of goals giving him 11 in just 13 MLS games he continues to make a strong case for MLS Newcomer of the Year honors. The 26-year-old's goal-scoring exploits have been key in keeping LAFC afloat in the Western Conference playoff race, with Wednesday's victory leaving LAFC three points shy of the West's final playoff spot with four games to go in their 2021 campaign.