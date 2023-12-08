LAFC reunion: Diego Rossi pursues MLS Cup with Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Diego Rossi is more than a familiar face for LAFC . After all, we’re talking about the very first player to score a goal for the Black & Gold in Major League Soccer.

“I had a very nice welcome at the club and it truly has been a great few months,” Rossi said. “I was able to adapt quickly to the team and that was very important. They made me feel very comfortable and I'm very happy to have made it this far."

Rossi, who returned to MLS in August after a two-year adventure with Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe, has adjusted well to life in Columbus. He's added five goals and six assists in 15 games, including a key goal in last week’s Hell is Real-style Eastern Conference Final victory over FC Cincinnati .

"Diego was an amazing player for us because he came very young,” Vela told reporters Thursday during a press conference at Lower.com Field. “He was there every single day working hard, listening to everything you said to make him better. Unfortunately, right now he's playing against us and he will be one of the keys for them. So we have to be really worried about him.”

LAFC captain Carlos Vela was there through it all during their MLS beginnings. He knows Rossi well and the type of challenge the 25-year-old poses.

Four successful seasons at LAFC meant a rise to stardom for Rossi, who scored 48 goals and recorded 21 assists in 104 regular-season appearances from 2018-21 as a Young Designated Player. In that time he gathered major individual accolades, including the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, an MLS Young Player of the Year award and MLS Best XI honors in 2020. He also helped earn the club’s first Supporters’ Shield in 2019.

“I'm thankful to LAFC for everything I was able to live with them,” Rossi told MLSsoccer.com on Thursday. “I'm thankful to their supporters because of the love they always showed me, but now I have to focus on my new club and winning this very important game.”

When LAFC take the field Saturday afternoon for MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ), they will find the Uruguayan international standing in the way of a back-to-back title opportunity, now donning the colors of the Columbus Crew .

Perfect fit for NancyBall

At first, Rossi’s arrival came with a degree of uncertainty. It took place two days after the Crew parted ways with club legend and fan favorite Lucas Zelarayán, who was transferred to Saudi Pro League side Al Fateh.

But quickly, he's earned the trust of those around him.

"Diego came in obviously as a high-profile player, but I think what stands out for me is just how unselfish he is," Crew captain Darlington Nagbe said. "The type of player, type of person that he is, and he's coming to the team and he's injected pace, energy, on the ball dribbling and running in behind, so I think he's just stretched the game for us. He has opened up the game for us and a lot of the players … to get more freedom and more space."

Perhaps no one has benefitted more from Rossi’s presence than his attacking partner, Colombian international striker Cucho Hernández, who has emerged as the team’s leading goalscorer with 20 goals in the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the majority of which came after Rossi joined the club.

“He's a player who is very different from Lucas. … Lucas offered a lot of quality, we all know the type of player he is, but Diego came in to give us depth and speed,” Cucho said. “Diego is capable of creating space for others and he is capable of assisting and scoring too. Diego's arrival has been very important for our attacking system, mainly, and we're very happy.”

Rossi has more than answered the call, benefitting from head coach Wilfried Nancy's system that's allowed him to flourish quickly.