LAFC re-sign midfielder Ryan Raposo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

LAFC have re-signed midfielder Ryan Raposo through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Canadian is entering his seventh MLS season, having produced 5g/8a in 127 regular-season games. He previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC before joining LAFC in April 2025.

"Ryan is a dynamic and versatile player who demonstrated his value to our team throughout last season,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

“We are thrilled to keep a player of Ryan’s quality, experience and mentality as we continue our mission of bringing championships to Los Angeles.”

Raposo turned pro after Vancouver selected him No. 4 overall (first round) in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. With the Whitecaps, he played under new LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos.

The Black & Gold's 2026 season gets underway on Feb. 21 against Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).