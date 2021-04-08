LAFC or LA Galaxy? See Bayern star Robert Lewandowski's response

The Galaxy have made their name internationally by signing legends of the game, namely David Beckham in 2007, Robbie Keane in 2011, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2018 and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in 2020. While it's tempting to imagine Lewandowski joining the Galaxy's legion of stars, he previously told CBS Sports' Aaron West that he's fully concentrated on Bayern .

"Playing in the USA? I don't know because I don't know what does it mean for me and when," Lewandowski said at the time. "For sure, I know a lot about the MLS because a few Polish players and also German players was playing there, and they talk to me about the life but also about MLS and they make every year a step up. It means they want to be better and I don't know what does it mean exactly for me but I would say I'm very happy to be [at Bayern] and I don't think about so long future."