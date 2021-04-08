LAFC or LA Galaxy? See Bayern star Robert Lewandowski's response

Although Robert Lewandowski missed the first leg of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain with an injury, the forward still answered some rapid-fire questions from the CBS Sports broadcast team on Wednesday.
Among other topics, host Kate Abdo asked Lewandowski about his favorite American coast as followed by picking between the LA Galaxy and LAFC. Pondering the choice, the 32-year-old Polish international went with the Galaxy, an MLS original and five-time MLS Cup champions.
Check out the whole clip below, with Bayern ultimately suffering a 3-2 setback at the Allianz Arena after two goals from French star Kylian Mbappe.
The Galaxy have made their name internationally by signing legends of the game, namely David Beckham in 2007, Robbie Keane in 2011, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2018 and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez in 2020. While it's tempting to imagine Lewandowski joining the Galaxy's legion of stars, he previously told CBS Sports' Aaron West that he's fully concentrated on Bayern.
"Playing in the USA? I don't know because I don't know what does it mean for me and when," Lewandowski said at the time. "For sure, I know a lot about the MLS because a few Polish players and also German players was playing there, and they talk to me about the life but also about MLS and they make every year a step up. It means they want to be better and I don't know what does it mean exactly for me but I would say I'm very happy to be [at Bayern] and I don't think about so long future."
During the rapid-fire session, Lewandowski also picked the NBA over the NFL and Instagram over TikTok, but found it difficult to answer some of the other questions.
He couldn't pick between former managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp or winning the Ballon d'Or or the Best FIFA Men's Player award. He was also asked to choose between teammate David Alaba and CBS co-host Jamie Carragher, but didn't come up with an answer before departing the virtual call-in.