LAFC or Houston? Western Conference Final predictions from the experts

Big players appear in big games, as Steve Cherundolo said. And even though they didn’t look like favorites during the previous round in Seattle, the squad’s individual performances made them favorites – not only because of home-field advantage, but because of how they are able to compete in big matches. So the defending champions are the favorites against the Houston Dynamo. And even though Houston won the Open Cup away at Inter Miami, LAFC are a completely different team than Inter Miami and playing away has been a struggle for Houston the whole season.