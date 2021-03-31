LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

LAFC officially named Larry Freedman and John Thorrington the club's co-presidents, after the pair served as interims in the roles since August.

Thorrington joined LAFC at the end of 2015 as the executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager. He was part of the buildup before LAFC played their first MLS season in 2018, and has overseen the team's on-field success since. That includes a 2018 season that set the MLS record for points for an expansion team, and last year's run to the Concacaf Champions League final.

Freedman has been with LAFC since 2014, joining as the club's chief business officer. He won MLS' Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year award in 2019 and was a finalist for the World Football Summit Best Executive award in 2020. LAFC have sold out every home match under Freedman's leadership.

LAFC begin the 2021 MLS season against Austin FC on April 17 live on Fox.

Los Angeles Football Club

Advertising

Related Stories

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Four best MLS fits for Sergio Aguero
LAFC announce Postmates as sleeve sponsor in 2021

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.