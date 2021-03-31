LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially named Larry Freedman and John Thorrington the club's co-presidents, after the pair served as interims in the roles since August.

Thorrington joined LAFC at the end of 2015 as the executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager. He was part of the buildup before LAFC played their first MLS season in 2018, and has overseen the team's on-field success since. That includes a 2018 season that set the MLS record for points for an expansion team, and last year's run to the Concacaf Champions League final.

Freedman has been with LAFC since 2014, joining as the club's chief business officer. He won MLS' Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year award in 2019 and was a finalist for the World Football Summit Best Executive award in 2020. LAFC have sold out every home match under Freedman's leadership.