Son Heung-Min & LAFC fall short: "We’ll come back stronger"

Son Heung-Min scored a golazo that will go down in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs lore. But it wasn’t enough to save his dream debut season with LAFC .

“Sometimes football is crazy like this. That’s why we love football,” Son told reporters post-match. “Huge congratulations to Vancouver, and see you next season.”

However, LAFC couldn’t find a winner in extra time despite the ‘Caps going down to nine men. Son then sent his effort off the post in the ensuing PK shootout, with Mark Delgado also missing from the spot as Vancouver advanced to their first-ever Western Conference Final to face San Diego FC or Minnesota United FC .

The Black & Gold lost a thrilling Western Conference Semifinal at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, falling 4-3 in penalty kicks after the South Korean superstar forced a 2-2 draw with a stunning free kick in second-half stoppage time.

Cherundolo's farewell

There won’t be a next season at LAFC for head coach Steve Cherundolo, who has managed his last game after four seasons in charge. In April, the former Bundesliga and USMNT defender announced he would depart after the club's 2025 campaign and return to Germany.

“It’s a tough one to accept. I think we were the better team tonight, but that’s the way football goes,” Cherundolo said of the heartbreaking end to his Black & Gold tenure.

“… That’s the way that this game works sometimes. It wasn’t meant to be tonight, that I think was very clear for everyone to see.”

Cherundolo departs having led the LAFC to their greatest ever success: an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double in 2022, as well as the 2024 US Open Cup title.