LAFC legend hails Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga as "monster duo"

“… I think it could be a monster duo for the league.”

“This special duo could give us a lot of hope for the playoffs,” Chiellini said on This is MLS .

According to the legendary Italian defender, the budding partnership between Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga could carry LAFC to their second league title.

Giorgio Chiellini, part of the Black & Gold’s 2022 championship side that also won that year’s Supporters’ Shield, certainly thinks so.

The Son effect

Chiellini, who joined LAFC’s ownership group over the summer, has kept close tabs on the club from his native Italy. The 2020 European Championship winner even watches the action live on MLS Season Pass despite the time difference with Europe.

What he's seen since Son’s league-record transfer from Tottenham Hotspur last month has been nothing short of transformative.

“The beginning of the season was a roller coaster. [They] were not able to have continuity and consistency with their results, especially on the road,” Chiellini said. “… The team lost many points, and we lost also this type of happiness and joy that Sonny has brought back.

“Not just for the fans, but also for the players inside the locker [room]. You can feel it now during every celebration. And I think most of this has been brought from Sonny, and obviously his arrival.”