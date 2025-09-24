LAFC legend hails Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga as "monster duo"

Are the MLS Cup vibes back at LAFC?
Giorgio Chiellini, part of the Black & Gold’s 2022 championship side that also won that year’s Supporters’ Shield, certainly thinks so.
According to the legendary Italian defender, the budding partnership between Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga could carry LAFC to their second league title.
“This special duo could give us a lot of hope for the playoffs,” Chiellini said on This is MLS.
“… I think it could be a monster duo for the league.”
The Son effect
Chiellini, who joined LAFC’s ownership group over the summer, has kept close tabs on the club from his native Italy. The 2020 European Championship winner even watches the action live on MLS Season Pass despite the time difference with Europe.
What he's seen since Son’s league-record transfer from Tottenham Hotspur last month has been nothing short of transformative.
“The beginning of the season was a roller coaster. [They] were not able to have continuity and consistency with their results, especially on the road,” Chiellini said. “… The team lost many points, and we lost also this type of happiness and joy that Sonny has brought back.
“Not just for the fans, but also for the players inside the locker [room]. You can feel it now during every celebration. And I think most of this has been brought from Sonny, and obviously his arrival.”
Son has also been a game-changer on the stat sheet, producing 6g/3a in seven appearances, including his first MLS hat trick in last week’s 4-1 win at Real Salt Lake.
Bouanga on fire
Bouanga is arguably the biggest beneficiary of Son’s arrival. The Gabon international has 9g/1a since the South Korean superstar’s debut, highlighted by two hat-tricks in his last three appearances.
Bouanga, the 2023 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, is riding his scorching form to the top of this year’s Golden Boot race, sharing the lead (22 goals) with Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi.
In the process, Bouanga has become the first player in league history to record three straight 20-goal seasons, while also overtaking Carlos Vela as LAFC's all-time leading scorer with 97 tallies across all competitions.
“He loves to play, and he loves to push himself on the game,” the Juventus legend said of his former teammate.
“He’s young enough and fit enough to have this type of consistency in the performances, but he can go back and forth for the whole game.”
Cherundolo's last hurrah
Son and Bouanga will look to further their growing chemistry during the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, which will be LAFC’s last postseason under head coach Steve Cherundolo.
The former USMNT defender announced he will leave the club at year’s end, following a highly successful tenure that has included three titles.
For Chiellini, there’d be nothing better than seeing Cherundolo go out a champion with the Black & Gold.
“I have a very big relationship with Steve Cherundolo. It’s the last months for him,” Chiellini said. “We all hope that he can arrive at the end [and] lift the trophy.”