Phil Neville channels Sir Alex Ferguson with Portland Timbers

"Do you know what? I've got a post ready to go out in about three weeks time when we make the playoffs that's gonna go, 'Apple TV, change your bloody pundits because they are useless,'" Neville joked on the latest episode of This is MLS .

But as Portland race toward a second consecutive playoff berth under head coach Phil Neville, the manager sat down with his jovial doubters for a few laughs.

Former MLS stars Bradley Wright-Phillips (11th place) and Sacha Kljestan (12th place) predicted the Timbers would miss the postseason, while fellow MLS Season Pass pundit Kaylyn Kyle was more hopeful with an eighth-place prediction.

Rivalry resumes

Amidst reminiscing about playing under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson during his career at Manchester United, or being on the receiving end of a crunching challenge from Carles Puyol in a legends' game (only to buy him a beer afterwards), Neville shared valuable insights into his coaching philosophy.

As the Timbers travel to Lumen Field for a Cascadia Cup derby match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday with an opportunity to secure a postseason berth (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), Neville is following Ferguson's approach to "play the game, not the occasion."

"I played football at Manchester United for 15 years," Neville said. "We didn't do tactics. We just trained character ... It's more about the personality and the character than it is about tactics.