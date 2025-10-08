LA Galaxy legend Robbie Keane embracing second act as manager 

The transition from playing to coaching is always a challenge, even for a player as accomplished as Robbie Keane.

"So I think as a manager, that's probably the hardest thing, to be honest."

"That competitive fire\] never leaves you, as a player, I don't think," Keane said on the latest episode of [This is MLS . "Of course, it's difficult, because I always felt as a player I was always in control. I always knew I could do something, make something happen. I could score a goal at any second. But then, as a coach, you're relying on the players to do it. So you give them instruction, give them as much as possible to do, but yeah, you're relying on them.

Currently in his first season managing Hungarian top-flight side Ferencváros, life on the sidelines is an adjustment for the LA Galaxy and Ireland international legend, who spent the previous two years managing Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Premier League.

Honing the craft

While he might have to stave off the urge to lace up his boots, Keane's first season with Ferencváros is off to a positive start, as he has his new club sitting near the top of Hungary's NB I table through eight matches.

"The biggest thing I think you have to understand is that people are not you," Keane told hosts Kevin Egan and Bradley-Wright Phillips. "I think that's the big thing. I can't tell a striker to do what I used to do and other players, so you have to be careful of that.

"And I know a lot of ex-players fall into that, because they get angry and get annoyed. I didn't, to be honest with you, I haven't got into that. I kind of spoke to a few ex-players and managers, and that was one of the big things that they said to me. You have to treat everybody differently, everybody individually. And you have to try and help them to their strengths as much as possible.

"They're not going to have movement like me, but they're probably better in other areas than me. So how can I help them improve that?"

Aside from the on-field tactics and execution, Keane said he believes the man-management aspect of coaching is even more important.