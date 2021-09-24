LAFC in their crosshairs? New England pay little mind to record-setting pace

The New England Revolution just keep winning.

Even when it looks like they're going to lose, they win. Even when MVP-favorite Carles Gil missed a month, they won. Even when Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan were gone on international duty, they won. Even when they rotated most of their starting XI for a midweek road game at Soldier Field, they won.

The Revs have won so much during the 2021 MLS season that they're actually on pace to set a new league single-season record for points. They sit on 59 points (2.19 PPG) with seven games left and are nearing LAFC's historic 2019 season total of 72 points (2.12 PPG).

Though the crown of best-ever single-season MLS campaign is within reach, the Revs remain grounded.

“Definitely not focused on it," head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told media on a virtual press conference. "Our focus is trying to finish top of the Eastern Conference. If other things happen as we try to achieve our goal, then great, but it’s not a priority.”