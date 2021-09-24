LAFC in their crosshairs? New England pay little mind to record-setting pace

The New England Revolution just keep winning.
Even when it looks like they're going to lose, they win. Even when MVP-favorite Carles Gil missed a month, they won. Even when Matt Turner and Tajon Buchanan were gone on international duty, they won. Even when they rotated most of their starting XI for a midweek road game at Soldier Field, they won.
The Revs have won so much during the 2021 MLS season that they're actually on pace to set a new league single-season record for points. They sit on 59 points (2.19 PPG) with seven games left and are nearing LAFC's historic 2019 season total of 72 points (2.12 PPG).
Though the crown of best-ever single-season MLS campaign is within reach, the Revs remain grounded.
“Definitely not focused on it," head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told media on a virtual press conference. "Our focus is trying to finish top of the Eastern Conference. If other things happen as we try to achieve our goal, then great, but it’s not a priority.”
New England were the first team to officially clinch their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot this season after beating Chicago Fire FC 3-2 on Wednesday evening. They hold a 13-point lead atop the Supporters' Shield race and are 15 points ahead of the Eastern Conference pack, with Nashville SC (44 points) the closest competitor.
Up next, they host Orlando City SC on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Orlando have lost three straight games.
“We want to win the East so we have home games and a first-round bye," said veteran defender Andrew Farrell. "I think we’re just trying to do the best we can. As the season goes and there are less games, we’ll see what that looks like. But we’re just focused on beating Orlando.”
The Revs have never lifted the Supporters' Shield since MLS launched in 1996, nor have they hoisted MLS Cup despite making the final five times, tied for second-most in league history.
At current pace, New England can finish with a maximum of 80 points over their last seven regular-season games. They've already set a single-season club record for victories (18).
“We’re focused on beating Orlando, that’s all we’re focused on," forward Adam Buksa said. "If we keep winning, there’s a chance we break some records, but I don’t really focus on that. I just focus on winning the next game.”