LAFC happy but focused after Game 1 win: "Not the World Series for us yet"

Things were no different for LAFC in their Round One Best-of-3 Series opener Sunday, as they cruised past the Vancouver Whitecaps to kickstart their bid for a third straight MLS Cup appearance.

Cristian Olivera doubled the advantage shortly after halftime, providing the finishing touch on a wonderful 20-pass sequence from LAFC, blasting the ball in at the near post to send the home supporters into raptures.

Cherundolo’s team, who entered the night riding a six-match winning streak in all competitions, were tasked with containing the red-hot Whitecaps fresh off a 5-0 Wild Card win in Portland . A back-and-forth start was alleviated when Denis Bouanga opened the scoring from the penalty spot after half an hour.

“I was quite happy with the performance,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo after the 2-1 win . “I think the guys did enough to win the first game of a three-game series, and nothing more.”

“We want to finish that in a professional manner and end the game 2-0, even if it doesn't carry over on aggregate. At least as a defender, that subdued me a tiny bit, but we'll look at the film again, a great win at home, and on to the next one.”

“It’s definitely a job's-not-done mentality,” said LAFC defender Aaron Long , who started the match as captain. “We have one more game, potentially two more games. But I think a lot of us weren't happy giving up that goal late as well.”

Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld scored a late consolation goal, but it proved too little, too late, and the Whitecaps had to settle for a loss in game one of the series.

El Rey returns

While Long started the match with the armband on, he didn’t finish with it. Up two goals late in the second half, Cherundolo introduced the man indisputably most synonymous with LAFC – Carlos Vela – who made his first appearance since MLS Cup 323 days ago. After spending most of this season as a free agent, Vela re-signed with LAFC in mid-September, but did not have the opportunity to appear until this point.

While his impact on the field was limited to a less than 10-minute cameo, his impact could be felt in the stands from the moment he stepped on the field. The crowd at BMO Stadium erupted with his introduction, signifying the impact he’s had with LAFC since its inception.

“It's moments like that are why we go and fill stadiums and enjoy professional sports,” Cherundolo said. “There's always a personal and emotional side to this, and Carlos has been an amazing figure and amazing player for this club. He's also very well-liked in the locker room, as you can see, so it's a great moment for him.”