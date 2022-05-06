LAFC downplay Supporters' Shield buzz before Philadelphia Union visit

LAFC, sparked by a plus-13 goal differential in the second half and eight goals scored by substitutes, have equaled their best start in club history (2019). They’re on 22 points, with their sole loss coming in El Trafico to the LA Galaxy .

“Our mentality here is to go with the highest goals, and for us right now in this competition is the Supporters’ Shield,” the Spanish No. 6 observed. “I’m not saying we have in our minds to win the Supporters’ Shield [because] we don’t look at the standings yet. It’s the beginning of the season, the 10th game for us, and being able to get as many points as we can now, it’s going to get us closer to bigger goals at the end.”