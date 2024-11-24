LAFC dealt heartbreak by Seattle Sounders: "We always want more"

“That’s the disappointment for the team, and from the guys and from the staff. To have an opportunity like that in front of you and to come up short feels – it hurts even a little bit more.”

“I think we've shown in our time, in the last three years that I've been here, that LAFC is fighting for every championship that this league offers,” Hollingshead added. “And I think even the story tonight isn't Seattle coming in here and outplaying us. It's us feeling like we lost a clear chance to win another title.

“There was never a moment that I thought … an imminent goal was coming. It was them just being opportunistic in a playoff game, and knowing that it's one game and they can try to steal it on the road, and it's exactly what they did,” said Hollingshead after the resourceful Sounders snapped their 10-game winless skid vs. LAFC when Jordan Morris poached a 109th-minute winner to stun the hosts and their vibrant supporters.

LAFC have played in a plethora of big games since the fullback arrived at the club in 2022, winning an MLS Cup, a Supporters’ Shield and this year’s US Open Cup . And they’ve tasted some heartbreak, too, falling short in the championship finals of Concacaf Champions Cup , this year’s Leagues Cup and last year’s MLS Cup.

Missed opportunity

The chaos of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs had serendipitously opened a path for LAFC to a second league title, or so it seemed.

With the Eastern Conference’s elite – Shield winners Inter Miami CF, defending champions Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati – all upset in Round One, the Black & Gold found themselves the top-seeded side among the remaining survivors, ensuring they’d retain home-field advantage for as long as they remained alive in the postseason.

The next adversary standing in their way was one they’d seemingly learned how to beat at will: a Sounders group carrying the psychological weight of that three-plus years of pain doled out by their antagonists from Southern California.

For a battle-tested squad like theirs, it all felt like an opportunity they could and should seize with both hands, just as they have so often before along the constant quest for hardware overseen by head coach Steve Cherundolo.

“Making two finals, winning a trophy, bringing it back to the club, winning first place in\] the West having played, I think, the most games in the Western Conference – I think any team signs up for that season,” said veteran defender [Aaron Long. “It's a great season, but we're so greedy as footballers, and we always want more, right?”

For a fleeting moment, it seemed as if that vision, of hoisting another cup in this stadium next month, flashed across his mind, then vanished into the ether of a chilly winter.

“Knowing that you got three home games to win it all and you let it go, it's going to leave you wanting more. It's going to leave that bitter taste in your mouth a little bit,” Long added. “So you can look at it on one hand, a great season, getting a trophy. If you bring a trophy home every year, everyone signs up for that. But we're going to want this one back. We're just – I think it's the way that we are as footballers, the culture of the club.