LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status

Rossi's permanent transfer affords LAFC an open Designated Player spot, and head coach Steve Cherundolo told reporters on Friday that the team has already been scouting to identify potential targets. Although, he qualified that a move will only be made if there's certainty that it's the right fit from both sides.

"Yes, we've been doing our homework and we've positioned ourselves to make a move in the summer transfer window," Cherundolo said. "We will be ready if the right situation comes about at that time and both parties feel it's the right situation and we will make a move. If not, we won't. We will not bring somebody in just to bring somebody in, just to fill a spot. So, it has to be the right fit for both parties, which I'm very confident that we will do so."