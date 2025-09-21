LAFC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

LAFC have clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth for the seventh time in their eight years of existence, following St. Louis CITY 's 3-1 win at the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

LAFC are in their final stretch under head coach Steve Cherundolo. The former USMNT defender announced in April that he will step down at season's end to return to Germany.

With six games left in the regular season, the Black & Gold remain in contention for a top-four spot in the Western Conference. They're currently fourth (47 points; 13W-7L-8D).

Star players

The Black & Gold made global headlines this summer, acquiring South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur for a league-record fee (reportedly up to $26.5 million). He's made an immediate impact, tallying five goals and one assist.

Son has quickly partnered with Denis Bouanga, who is one goal shy of reaching the 20-goal plateau for a third consecutive season. The Gabon international is electric in the open field.

Young stars David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz add to the attack, while Mark Delgado and Timothy Tillman help lead the midfield. Veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Son's former Tottenham teammate and a World Cup winner with France, has nine clean sheets on the season.