LAFC bring back defender Eddie Segura

Eddie Segura

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

LAFC have brought back a fan favorite, announcing Wednesday the re-signing of veteran defender Eddie Segura for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2026.

The 26-year-old Colombian, originally acquired on a six-month loan from Atlético Huila, previously spent four seasons (2019-22) with the Black & Gold, contributing 3g/3a over 85 regular-season appearances (76 starts).

A member of LAFC's 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield winning squad, Segura was a regular presence at center back (he can also play outside back) before suffering a right ACL tear midway through the 2021 campaign. As a result, he featured sparingly in 2022, logging just over 800 minutes in eight regular-season starts.

However, he did go the full 90 minutes in the Black & Gold's 3-2 Western Conference Semifinal victory over El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy and remains a beloved figure at the club.

"Eddie has been a top-class player and person for LAFC since his arrival in 2018,'" said co-president and general manager John Thorrington. "This contract renewal is deserved recognition of his professionalism and commitment to LAFC, and we are excited to have Eddie continue his career in Black & Gold."

LAFC have been active during the Secondary Transfer Window, dealing Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to CF Montréal for a near-record $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) while also signing Spanish forward Mario González from Portuguese top-flight side Braga.

Hours before Segura's re-signing, the club announced the arrival of Bulgarian international midfielder Filip Krastev on loan from Belgian second-division side Lommel SK.

Last year's double winners currently sit second in the Western Conference table with a 10W-6L-7D record (37 points). They'll enter 2023 Leagues Cup play in the knockout rounds, earning a Group Stage bye as current MLS champions.

