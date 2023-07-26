LAFC bring back defender Eddie Segura

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

LAFC have brought back a fan favorite, announcing Wednesday the re-signing of veteran defender Eddie Segura for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2026.

The 26-year-old Colombian, originally acquired on a six-month loan from Atlético Huila, previously spent four seasons (2019-22) with the Black & Gold, contributing 3g/3a over 85 regular-season appearances (76 starts).

A member of LAFC's 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield winning squad, Segura was a regular presence at center back (he can also play outside back) before suffering a right ACL tear midway through the 2021 campaign. As a result, he featured sparingly in 2022, logging just over 800 minutes in eight regular-season starts.

However, he did go the full 90 minutes in the Black & Gold's 3-2 Western Conference Semifinal victory over El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy and remains a beloved figure at the club.