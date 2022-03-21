LAFC answering early questions about their 2022 season in emphatic fashion

For Cherundolo, being undefeated so far is pleasing but, as he indicated in his post-match press conference, he's not yet satisfied with the ceiling they've achieved to date. Even with what ended up being a fairly comfortable win, he expressed some concern about the early lead Vancouver grabbed, via Tristan Blackmon in the 12th minute, taking that as evidence that improvement is still needed.

"Something that I've got to know from this group is their ability to react to situations and come together and find a way to win, and they did that again tonight," he remarked. "It was a better performance than last week. We connected more passes, we created more chances, more high-quality chances. Our build-up was better than it was last week, which we spent a lot of time working on. But we can get much better. That's important and that's something that I shared with the guys after the game. We are satisfied with the reaction and the result, but we're not satisfied yet with our play throughout the course of the 90 minutes."