LAFC 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

LAFC enter their first full season with forward Son Heung-Min, who formed a sensational partnership with Denis Bouanga upon arriving last summer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a league-record deal.

Son tallied 12 goals and four assists in 13 games, while Bouanga finished with 24 goals to place second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. They're now playing for head coach Marc Dos Santos, who was promoted from an assistant role under the departed Steve Cherundolo.

The Black & Gold will likely have several 2026 FIFA World Cup representatives. Son is expected to captain South Korea at this summer's tournament, while winter signings Jacob Shaffelburg and Stephen Eustáquio could join Mathieu Choinière on Canada's roster.

Key Signings