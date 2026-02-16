LAFC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 9:30 pm ET vs. Inter Miami CF
- Full schedule
Team Snapshot
LAFC enter their first full season with forward Son Heung-Min, who formed a sensational partnership with Denis Bouanga upon arriving last summer from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a league-record deal.
Son tallied 12 goals and four assists in 13 games, while Bouanga finished with 24 goals to place second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. They're now playing for head coach Marc Dos Santos, who was promoted from an assistant role under the departed Steve Cherundolo.
The Black & Gold will likely have several 2026 FIFA World Cup representatives. Son is expected to captain South Korea at this summer's tournament, while winter signings Jacob Shaffelburg and Stephen Eustáquio could join Mathieu Choinière on Canada's roster.
Key Signings
- Amin Boudri: The Swedish youth international arrives from Swedish top-flight side GAIS on a U22 Initiative deal, adding creativity to LAFC’s midfield.
- Tyler Boyd: Back from a long-term knee injury, the former USMNT forward adds a veteran presence for LAFC.
- Stephen Eustáquio: The veteran midfielder joined the Black & Gold on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.
- Jacob Shaffelburg: LAFC acquired the pacy, direct forward in a trade with Nashville SC.
Key Departures
- Frankie Amaya: Last year, the Mexican-American midfielder made 19 appearances on loan from LIGA MX side Toluca.
- Luca Bombino: LAFC fully transferred the homegrown defender to San Diego FC after he spent 2025 with the then-expansion club.
- Andrew Moran: The Irish international midfielder’s half-season loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion expired.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for LAFC.
- Andrés Agulla: 1st in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 1st in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 1st in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 1st in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 1st in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 1st in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 1st in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 1st in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 1st in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 1st in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 2nd in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 1st in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 1st in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 1st in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 1st in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Marc Dos Santos
- Stadium: BMO Stadium
- Last year: 17W-8L-9D, 60 points, 3rd in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Semifinals