Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy waive defender Chris Mavinga

Chris Mavinga - LA Galaxy

© Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The LA Galaxy have waived defender Chris Mavinga, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old French center back joined LA last winter in free agency, reuniting with head coach Greg Vanney from their Toronto FC days. He played in 21 matches (13 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy.

With Mavinga’s exit, LA have Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida and Martín Cáceres leading their center-back group. Eriq Zavaleta and Marcus Ferkranus are also at the club.

The roster move comes before their Feb. 25 opener vs. Inter Miami CF (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy Chris Mavinga

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union loan Joaquín Torres to Chilean club
LA Galaxy sign winger Joseph Paintsil from Genk
San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Jamar Ricketts
More News
More News
LA Galaxy waive defender Chris Mavinga
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy waive defender Chris Mavinga
Philadelphia Union loan Joaquín Torres to Chilean club
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union loan Joaquín Torres to Chilean club
Luis Suárez makes debut for Inter Miami: "I’m so happy"

Luis Suárez makes debut for Inter Miami: "I’m so happy"
Real Salt Lake sniff out Inter Miami weak spots: "They can make mistakes as well"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Real Salt Lake sniff out Inter Miami weak spots: "They can make mistakes as well"
Facundo Torres carries Orlando City past Cavalry FC in Concacaf Champions Cup

Facundo Torres carries Orlando City past Cavalry FC in Concacaf Champions Cup
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Real Salt Lake | February 21, 2024
Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
1:01

Goal: D. Gómez vs. RSL, 83'
Goal: R. Taylor vs. RSL, 39'
0:51

Goal: R. Taylor vs. RSL, 39'
WATCH: MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks 2024 season kickoff
3:53

WATCH: MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks 2024 season kickoff
More Video