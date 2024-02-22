LA Galaxy waive defender Chris Mavinga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
The LA Galaxy have waived defender Chris Mavinga, the club announced Thursday.
The 32-year-old French center back joined LA last winter in free agency, reuniting with head coach Greg Vanney from their Toronto FC days. He played in 21 matches (13 starts) across all competitions for the Galaxy.
With Mavinga’s exit, LA have Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida and Martín Cáceres leading their center-back group. Eriq Zavaleta and Marcus Ferkranus are also at the club.
The roster move comes before their Feb. 25 opener vs. Inter Miami CF (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant