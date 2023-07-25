LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup match rescheduled for July 30

A second LA Galaxy Leagues Cup match has been rescheduled, with their group-stage finale against Vancouver Whitecaps FC – originally scheduled for Saturday night – moved back to Sunday, July 30 (9:00 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass) at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Tuesday's announcement comes shortly after the Galaxy's match against Liga MX side Club León was rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1) due to a mechanical issue preventing the Mexican team's aircraft from departing to Los Angeles on time. The 2023 Concacaf Champions League winners were in Vancouver, after opening West 3 play with a penalty shootout victory over the Whitecaps.
Tickets originally purchased for the July 29 game will be honored for the rescheduled match on July 30.