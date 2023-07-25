LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup match rescheduled for July 30

Tuesday's announcement comes shortly after the Galaxy's match against Liga MX side Club León was rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1) due to a mechanical issue preventing the Mexican team's aircraft from departing to Los Angeles on time. The 2023 Concacaf Champions League winners were in Vancouver, after opening West 3 play with a penalty shootout victory over the Whitecaps.