LA Galaxy vs. Toluca: Bragging rights return in Campeones Cup

The LA Galaxy have one more chance to add silverware this year when they host Toluca FC in Wednesday's 2025 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ , TUDN).

"We got a Champions League spot for next year, which is obviously really positive. Now this is a chance to put a trophy in the trophy case, which is a legacy for this group of players that have been here for this season."

"I think it's that, in a season that kind of got lost in the first half – I think the second half of the season has been solid, we've been much more stable, we had a great run in Leagues Cup," Vanney said at Tuesday's Matchday-1 press conference. "Performances and results have been much more stable, and I think this is just an opportunity, again, for us to take something out of this season.

After mounting an impressive run against Mexican opposition in Leagues Cup 2025, where they finished third to clinch a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, head coach Greg Vanney expects his side will be up for the challenge at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The annual showdown pits the reigning MLS Cup and LIGA MX champions in a single-match final, with a trophy and bragging rights on the line.

"That's the importance of this game and that's how much it means to us, so fully expect us to come out with everything we got from the start."

"That's definitely the mentality we have to come out with, and the energy we have to come out with at the beginning," Cerrillo said. "Because we know no matter what we're playing for, at this club we have to go out there to win, and when there's a trophy on the line and a Mexican opponent on the other side, it's us versus them. It's also you play for pride, you play for showing who the bigger league is, the bigger team.

Without an opportunity to defend last year's MLS Cup title, LA midfielder Edwin Cerrillo agreed the fixture is their biggest game of the season.

As they near the end of a challenging regular-season campaign, the Galaxy are already eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention, giving Wednesday's matchup some extra significance.

🤍 LA GALAXY 🆚 TOLUCA ❤️ MLS and LIGA MX are tied with three Michelob ULTRA @CampeonesCup titles each. Who’s taking this one home? 🏆🔥 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙄𝙏 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝟳!!! 🇺🇸🆚🇲🇽 Bragging rights on the line in the Ultimate Rivalry of the Year! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/aHdzhYt9bR

Bragging rights

Campeones Cup has been held since 2018, with the all-time series currently level at three wins apiece for each league.

With a victory on Wednesday, the Galaxy would join Atlanta United (2019), Columbus Crew (2021) and New York City FC (2022) as MLS clubs that have won the trophy.

"I think the event is important in terms of taking the two champions from the two biggest leagues in our region and playing them in a final should be something that continues to grow in importance," Vanney said.

"I think the event is fantastic and I think we need to have it because, again, it's the two biggest leagues playing in a final, the two champions playing in a final. So I think it's great in that regard."

LA will have a formidable opponent in Toluca, who have followed up last year's league-winning campaign with another strong start.

Currently atop the LIGA MX table with 25 points through 11 matches, the visitors bring a high-powered attack, highlighted by one of the region's most dynamic duos in winger Alexis Vega and striker Paulinho.