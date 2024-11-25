LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Final

A record-setting, high-octane attack meets the league's most stout defense when LA Galaxy host Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final on Saturday evening.

After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

Whoever wins reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and will host the Eastern Conference Final winner, either Orlando City SC or New York Red Bulls .

Seed: Western Conference No. 2 (64 points)

Western Conference No. 2 (64 points) Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids

2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids Conference Semifinals: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC

After Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF got eliminated in Round One and LAFC were bounced in the Western Conference Semifinals, LA are in pole position to host MLS Cup.

The Galaxy have scored a record 15 goals in three playoff games and are two off the pace set by Toronto FC in 2016. They are coming off a 6-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Conference Semifinals with Pec, Paintsil and Jovelić each scoring a brace.