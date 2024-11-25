LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Western Conference Final

A record-setting, high-octane attack meets the league's most stout defense when LA Galaxy host Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference Final on Saturday evening.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 30 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Whoever wins reaches MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and will host the Eastern Conference Final winner, either Orlando City SC or New York Red Bulls.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.
- Seed: Western Conference No. 2 (64 points)
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Colorado Rapids
- Conference Semifinals: 6-2 win vs. Minnesota United FC
After Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF got eliminated in Round One and LAFC were bounced in the Western Conference Semifinals, LA are in pole position to host MLS Cup.
That's largely because of their all-out attack, led by the Killa P's trio of Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, as well as striker Dejan Joveljić and German legend Marco Reus.
The Galaxy have scored a record 15 goals in three playoff games and are two off the pace set by Toronto FC in 2016. They are coming off a 6-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Conference Semifinals with Pec, Paintsil and Jovelić each scoring a brace.
LA are in the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2014, the same year they last lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Can head coach Greg Vanney's side go the distance and bring LA a record sixth MLS Cup title?
- Seed: Western Conference No. 4 (57 points)
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Conference Semifinals: 2-1 win at LAFC
Seattle exorcised their demons in the Western Conference Semifinals, ending a 10-game unbeaten streak against LAFC (dating back to May 2021) with a 2-1 comeback win. The formula was simple at BMO Stadium: Stefan Frei (nine saves) stymied Denis Bouanga and LAFC's high-flying attack, while Jordan Morris scored an opportunistic extra-time winner (109').
The Rave Green's calling card is their defense, which allowed a league-low 35 goals during the regular season and powered a Round One sweep of Houston Dynamo FC. However, head coach Brian Schmetzer is monitoring center back Yeimar Gómez Andrade's health after he injured his hamstring against LAFC.
Seattle are seeking a third MLS Cup title (won in 2016 and '19), and a victory in Los Angeles for a second straight weekend ensures MLS Cup is played at Lumen Field for a third time. They've advanced to the Western Conference Final seven times in club history.