LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Third-Place Match

Additionally, MLS will claim all three available 2026 CCC spots for the third time in three tries. After falling short in their respective semifinals, LA and Orlando will battle for the final berth.

The final four LIGA MX clubs were eliminated in the quarterfinals, leaving an MLS team to lift the trophy for the third straight season.

Leagues Cup has a new format this year where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualified from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals .

Luckily, the Galaxy still have something meaningful to play for. As reigning MLS Cup champions, LA will host the Third-Place Match and search for their 12th CCC qualification.

That sensational run ended Wednesday evening when LA fell to Seattle Sounders FC , 2-0, at home in the semifinals.

Led by a front three of Joseph Paintsil , Gabriel Pec and Matheus Nascimento , LA displayed their offensive prowess vs. LIGA MX opposition throughout the tournament, routing Tijuana ( 5-2 ) and Santos Laguna ( 4-0 ), before ousting Pachuca in the quarterfinals.

Although their MLS campaign hasn't gone to plan, Leagues Cup has given the Galaxy a golden opportunity to salvage something from 2025.

Orlando ousted reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca in the quarterfinals via a dramatic penalty shootout, before falling to Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami in the semifinals, thanks to some late magic from Lionel Messi.

Martín Ojeda (3g/3a) leads the tournament goal contribution charts, while fellow Designated Players Luis Muriel and Marco Pašalić supplement Orlando's No. 10.

The DP trio has been amongst the most prolific in the league this season, combining for 59 goal contributions, and will look to cause issues for the Galaxy backline.